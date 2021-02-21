Register
    Police speak to shellfish export truck drivers as they are stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration by British Shellfish exporters to protest Brexit-related red tape they claim is suffocating their business.

    Britain May Declare 'Water Wars' Against EU in Tit-for-Tat Over Brussels' Ban on UK Shellfish

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Last week, a senior UK government minister suggested that by introducing a permanent ban on imports of live British shellfish, the EU is seeking to punish Britain "for daring to become a nation-state" following Brexit.

    The British government may restrict the import of European bottled mineral water into the country in retaliation for the EU's refusal to end its blockade on UK shellfish, The Telegraph cited unnamed sources as saying on Sunday.

    The sources claimed ministers are considering tit-for-tat measures that include proposals dubbed "Water Wars" stipulating the UK ending a spate of "continuity arrangements" that London earlier concluded with Brussels.

    "There is thought being given to where we can leverage in other areas. We have continuity arrangements […] we can stop these which means they won't be able to sell their produce here", the insiders said, referring to imports of European seed potatoes, among other things.

    "The escalated contingency planning" reportedly came after European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides refused to meet UK Environment Secretary George Eustice in an attempt to try and resolve the shellfish ban-related row.

    Earlier in February, Brussels refused to scrap its blockade of UK shellfish, telling British fishermen that they are barred indefinitely from selling live mussels, oysters, clams, and cockles from the UK's so-called "Class B" waters to EU member states.

    The move means that as a separate country now, the UK is not allowed to transport live shellfish to EU countries unless they have already been treated in special purification plants.

    Eustice, for his part, slammed Brussels' ban on unpurified mollusks as an "indefensible" decision that he warned may devastate the country's fishing industry.

    He was echoed by David Frost, the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, who is currently tasked with tackling the shellfish spat.

    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    UK Foreign Secretary Raab Takes Long-Term Brexit View as EU Erects Obstacles to Trade
    "I think it's been more than bumpy, to be honest. I think it's been problematic. I hope we'll get over this", Frost said, referring to the row.

    The remarks came after more than 20 shellfish trucks, including one with the slogan "Brexit carnage", parked just metres from 10 Downing Street in central London in mid-January.

    The shellfish exporters explained that they were protesting against post-Brexit bureaucracy, which they claimed is hampering their businesses.

    Community standards
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

