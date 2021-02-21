Register
05:58 GMT21 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson partner Carrie Symonds reacts outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 14, 2020.

    Conservative Think Tank Calls for Probe Into Behind-the-Scenes Influence of Boris Johnson's Fiancée

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082141622_0:83:2862:1693_1200x675_80_0_0_6186d47011425db7940e0db97b6f89e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102211082141422-conservative-think-tank-calls-for-probe-into-behind-the-scenes-influence-of-boris-johnsons-fiance/

    Just a few months ago, the British media cited unnamed sources close to ex-Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings as describing the prime minister's fiancée, Carrie Symonds, as "Princess Nut Nuts", and claiming that she had been giving the PM advice on a number of issues, including Brexit.

    Ben Harris-Quinney, chairman of the Bow Group, a UK-based conservative think tank, has urged an independent probe into the behind-the-scenes clout that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's better half, Carrie Symonds, allegedly exerts in Downing Street.

    According to the Daily Mail, the Bow Group called for a "judicial review and government inquiry" into what it referred to as Symonds' "unelected and unaccountable" role.

    Harris-Quinney stressed that an urgent investigation was required because the prime minister's fiancée "holds no official role in the Conservative Party or the government, yet consistent reports in the press suggest that Ms Symonds is taking a central role in running the country, without any authority or accountability".

    "She has not been elected, she has not been appointed, she holds no legal or constitutional powers to make decisions relating to who should hold government posts", he added, maintaining that "the public takes a very dim view of cronyism… and no one should be running our country without accountability to the people".

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds applaud outside 10 Downing Street during a national clap for late Captain Sir Tom Moore and NHS workers, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, February 3, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds applaud outside 10 Downing Street during a national clap for late Captain Sir Tom Moore and NHS workers, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, February 3, 2021.

    The Bow Group also cited claims that Symonds played a role in giving her friend Nimco Ali, a campaigner against female genital mutilation, an official position at the Home Office and booting out No. 10 aides Dominic Cummings, Lee Cain, and Oliver Lewis over recent months.

    Lewis, who earlier this week quit his role as the head of Downing Street's Union unit less than a fortnight into the job, is reported to have said his position was made "untenable" by others within Number 10.

    There's been much speculation in the media that Lewis' resignation was only the latest example of what is claimed to be Carrie Symonds' expanding power, with the Vote Leave staffers in Boris Johnson's inner circle being cleared out to be replaced by her friends.

    The Daily Mail cited a former minister as suggesting that the Bow Group was seeking answers to questions that many fellow Conservative MPs were asking over what exactly was happening in Downing Street.

    "My suspicion is that Oliver Lewis is the victim of Carrie's favouritism for Henry Newman. But he's an extraordinarily bright man and very highly regarded in the party. He worked so well with [Brexit negotiator] David Frost so it's not good to see them separated", the minister was quoted as saying.

    Harris-Quinney, for his part, alleged that some Tory MPs were "concerned about how Carrie Symonds in particular does not play well in their constituencies".

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and his parter Carrie Symonds (L) meet veterans at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 8, 2020
    © AFP 2021 / CHRIS JACKSON
    'Mad Queen Symonds Destroys the Court': Cummings' Exit 'Beginning of the End' for BoJo, Media Claims
    Boris Johnson's allies, however, snapped back at the Bow Group, suggesting that it was normal practice for a prime minister to consult with his partner, especially given that Symonds used to be director of communications for the Conservative Party.

    Senior Tory MP Sir John Redwood, one of the Bow Group's patrons, slammed the call for an investigation as a "very bad idea", telling The Mail on Sunday that "The PM is responsible for who advises him and he is quite entitled to take advice from anybody he likes".

    For several months now, No. 10 has been beset by internal power struggles, culminating in the resignation of Boris Johnson's most prominent adviser, Dominic Cummings, in November 2020 which followed the departure of Downing Street Director of Communications Lee Cain.

    The wave of resignations by members of the Vote Leave faction was reportedly triggered by Carrie Symonds blocking Cain's promotion to chief of staff. She explained her decision by saying that Cain had ostensibly tried to espouse "macho culture".

    At the time, the Daily Mail cited unnamed sources close to the ousted Vote Leave duo, Cummings and Cain, as suggesting that "it's the beginning of the end" for Boris Johnson.

    "You can smell it. It's the end of days. It's a story as old as time. The Mad Queen destroys the court", one source said in an apparent nod to Symonds' alleged role in hiring and firing at No. 10.

    Back then, the Daily Mail also quoted a source close to Symonds as hitting back at criticism of her alleged influence over Johnson and dismissing it as "rank misogyny".

    "The idea that she is a woman and therefore shouldn't have a voice is unfair. The vitriol and bitterness towards her have been quite something […]. No. 10 has been devoid of senior women and the more rounded opinions which they offer", the source maintained.

    Tags:
    Investigation, probe, influence, British Conservative Party, UK Conservative Party, Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse