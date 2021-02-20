Millennium-Old Dickpic: Ancient Roman Carving of Penis Discovered on Millstone in UK

British archaeologists have discovered an ancient phallic carving on a broken millstone in Cambridgeshire. The ancient artefact was extracted during the renovation of the A14 route between Cambridge and Huntingdon in 2017-2018, as well as hundreds of other millstones and quern mills. However, the engraving is extremely rare, as there are only four such symbols among 20,000 Roman millstones found in Britain, According to Dr Ruth Shaffrey of Oxford Archaeology.
"This millstone is important as it adds to the evidence for such images from Roman Britain... There were known associations between images of the phallus and milling, such as those found above the bakeries of Pompeii, one inscribed with 'Hic habitat felicitas' - 'You will find happiness here'", Steve Sherlock, Highways England's archaeology lead for the A14, said.
Ancient Grindr. Millstone with phallus found during roadwork. https://t.co/QgWcIR0RU9 pic.twitter.com/hkLu7LI9ha— The Classics Library (@StephenJenkin) February 19, 2021
Dr Shaffrey also noted that the lucky find will soon be made public by Highways England.
All comments
Show new comments (0)