Royally Confused: 'Oops' Moment as Sky News Mistook Harry & Meghan For William & Kate

An announcement by a British broadcaster was swiftly removed and edited, but not before it was seen by viewers who relished the opportunity to make fun of the gaffe.

Sky News on Friday rushed to report that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made the decision not to return to as working members of the British royal family. However, in their announcement the broadcaster said it was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who decided to step away from their service as royals, as opposed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who carry the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

​“Oops wrong county,” commented a Twitter user, making fun of the blunder. He was joined by others who were also bewildered by the mix-up.

​Sky News quickly edited their announcement and social media posts to feature the right name of the royal couple in question.

BREAKING: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.



Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that the other royals are "saddened" by the decision as "the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family".

Associations and charities who worked with the royal couple in the past have also issued statements on their former patrons Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry will be stepping down from his role as RFU Patron.



