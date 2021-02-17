OJ Simpson Trending on Twitter & UK PM Boris Johnson is the Reason

During his visit at the facility in Cwmbran, South Wales, the PM attempted to put on a pair of blue disposable gloves. When the task appeared difficult, Johnson made a comment that stirred different reactions online.

Johnson was filmed making an awkward OJ Simpson reference on Wednesday as he struggled to put on a pair of gloves during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre.

As he struggled to put on gloves that were too small, Johnson compared himself to a former US football star OJ Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of the murder of his ex-wife and her friend.

​While some took Johnson’s comment as a distasteful, bad joke, others found it quite humorous. Social media filled with comments and reactions, triggering the trend of “OJ Simpson.”

​When OJ Simpson was on trial in 1995 for the murder of his former wife, part of his defence argued he couldn’t get his hands in a pair of gloves found at the scene because they were too small for him. This prompted Simpson’s lawyer to say:

“If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

Many found the PM's joke to be in poor taste, given the rising death toll of Covid-19 patients in the country. As of 17 February the number of deaths of people who had had a positive test result for COVID-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test, is close 119,000.