Duke Of Edinburgh Admitted to Hospital

Prince Philip, who is expected to celebrate his 100th birthday in June, was vaccinated against the coronavirus in January along with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening, Buckingham Palace has announced.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the Palace said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the statement added.

Buckingham Palace provided no further information about Philip's condition.

Not Covid, Source Tells Media

A Royal source told Reuters that Philip does not have a Covid-19-related illness, and that he traveled to hospital by car, walking into the hospital unaided. The source stressed that his arrival was 'not an emergency admission,' and that he had been 'feeling unwell' for a short period prior to his admission.

The new coronavirus is known to pray on the immuno-compromised and the elderly. As a precaution, Philip and his 94-year-old wife, Queen Elizabeth II, were vaccinated in early January, receiving their shots at Windsor Castle west of London, where they have stayed during the UK's lockdown.

The Duke is expected to celebrate his 100th birthday on 10 June. He retired from his duking duties in 2017, having taken part in tens of thousands of Royal engagements in Britain and abroad.

He was previously admitted to hospital in 2018 and twice 2019, with the 2018 visit related to hip replacement surgery. In January 2019, he was involved in a car crash, attending hospital as a precaution, and surrendered his driver's licence. In December 2019, he was admitted to King Edward VII to receive treatment for an undisclosed "pre-existing condition."

Philip and Elizabeth were married in 1947, and marked their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2017. Elizabeth became queen in 1953, and has since gone on to be the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

