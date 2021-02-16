Johnson Says UK Addressing 'Historic Wrong' by Returning Awards to Sacked LGBT Veterans

Earlier on Tuesday, the UK defence ministry said that LGBT veterans, who were dismissed before 2000, can apply to have their military honours restored.
Those who serve in our Armed Forces deserve every recognition for their service. It was a very great injustice that this was denied to some members simply because of their sexuality. I hugely welcome the fact we can now address this historic wrong. https://t.co/JRfC1TeJhQ— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 16, 2021
In 2000, the country scrapped a ban on LGBT people serving in the armed forces.
