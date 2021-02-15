Register
21:11 GMT15 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dominic Cummings, political advisor to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London

    Dominic Cummings Denies Requesting UK Government Contract Be Given to His 'Friends' Firm

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/24/1078272452_0:17:3071:1745_1200x675_80_0_0_73b4863f7f3ff4c1ed2a505a1556d893.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102151082085656-dominic-cummings-denies-requesting-uk-government-contract-be-given-to-his-friends-firm/

    The former top aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accused of helping a public relations firm secure a government contract because he is friends with officials who run the company.

    Former Number 10 advisor Dominic Cummings told a judge on Monday that he did give recommendations for a company to receive a government contract because he was "friends" with the firm's owners.

    In a written witness statement seen by the judge, Cummings, who stepped down as a senior aide to Boris Johnson in November last year, defended the decision to fast track an agreement with PR firm Public First for focus group and communications services to the government as based on meritocracy rather than any personal connections.

    Cummings claimed that due to the national emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic, an "award of the contract without delay" was "entirely justified".

    "Obviously I did not request Public First be brought in because they were my friends," said Mr Cummings. "I would never do such a thing".

    He continued, saying he was "the prime minister's main political adviser from July 2019 until November 2020.

    "Because of COVID in 2020, this role involved issues of management and procurement far more than it did political advice. "A big part of my job was solving Whitehall problems - in particular trying to eliminate obstacles and to get the right people into the right roles and the right meetings".

    Cummings said he is friends with organisation officials, including Public First director James Frayne, but said he had not met with Frayne since 2016.

    "James Frayne and I worked on the Euro campaign 20 years ago, other political issues, and set up the campaign to fight the proposed formation of a regional assembly in north-east England in 2004," he said.

    He said he spoke to them "extensively about focus groups and public opinion over many years" and knew from "experience that Public First were very good at running focus groups and that its key staff had thought extensively about how people who usually ignore most news and political communication think and might be influenced"

    "I knew that I could rely on them to make an extra effort, beyond what they were paid to do". "Very few companies in this field are competent, almost none are very competent, honest and reliable", he added.

    Cummings denied all involvement in contractual agreements Public First "or their remuneration" and claimed that their output was "worth more than every penny spent".

    "I was under the impression that, provided we were acting genuinely in light of an emergency, that the courts later on would understand that we could not spend weeks on procurement in the normal way when we had hours to act and save lives", he said.

    ​This comes as the Good Law Project initiated a High Court battle with the Cabinet Office, criticising the contract and claiming that Public first was offered the deal based on Cummings personal friendship.

    "Public First was awarded this contract because Dominic Cummings wanted Public First to have this contract", Jason Coppel QC, who represents the Good Law Project, told Mrs Justice O'Farrell during a High Court hearing.

    Coppel told the judge that £500,000 of public revenue was spent and it was "not strictly necessary" to provide the contract to Public First without considering other competitors. 

    ​This follows reports by the National Audit Office that companies had been given a fast-track channel to contracts worth around £18 billion in total to firms with personal connections to Conservative politicians.

    Nearly 500 suppliers linked to senior officials or lawmakers were offered contracts through a scheme designed to speed up the rate of essential equipment access amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Dominic Cummings, cronyism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A couple waits to cross the street on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2021, in New York's Little Italy neighbourhood. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, couples are still out celebrating Valentine's Day.
    Love in the Time of COVID: How Valentine's Day Was Celebrated in the US
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse