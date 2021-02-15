‘We Need To Know Why That Happened’: UK's Johnson Calls For Full Transparency over COVID Origins

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a press conference on Monday that "most of the evidence" indicates that the coronavirus "originated in Wuhan".

"That seems to be where the consensus is at the moment, therefore, we need to see as much as we possibly can about how that might have happened", he said.

"The zoonotic questions that people are asking, I think we need as much data as possible".

Johnson said that the world needs to see a "general agreement on how we track data surrounding zoonotic pandemics" and called for a "general agreement on transparency".

This came in response to a question about the World Health Organisation's (WHO) investigation earlier this month into the origins of coronavirus and allegations of a lack of "transparency" surrounding the initial outbreak.

Speaking to Sky News the previous day, Johnson supported calls by US President Joe Biden for China to provide all available information to the WHO for investigation into the origins of the pandemic.

The prime minister said "we need to know exactly what happened" and backed the skepticism into the WHO's probe last week.

Last Tuesday, following the conclusion of the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus outbreak is believed to have begun, the international health body said that while the outbreak was likely to have begun as a transfer from animal to human, the specific species origin has yet to be identified.

"It has not been possible to pinpoint any animal species as a potential reservoir for this disease, and they indicate that currently and also back in 2019 it does not look like there was circulation of the virus in any animal species in the country", said food safety expert Peter Ben Embarek.

According to Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, there is no evidence of COVID-19 in Wuhan prior to December 2019 but may have circulated in other regions prior to its identification in the city.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW