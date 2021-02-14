Register
11:36 GMT14 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A F-35 Lightning II Landing on HMS Queen Elizabeth

    British Lawmakers Call to Ban China From Buying 'Financially Fragile' UK Defence Companies

    UK Ministry of Defence
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102141082072322-british-lawmakers-call-to-ban-china-from-buying-financially-fragile-uk-defence-companies/

    British lawmakers underlined that foreign investments in the UK defence supply chain should be restricted to companies from NATO countries or London's allies outside the North Atlantic Alliance.

    Beijing may snap up more UK aerospace companies in order to obtain access to their technology and increase its military buildup, the UK House of Commons Defence Committee has warned in a report.  

    According to the study released on Sunday, venture capital funds "represent an avenue for hostile foreign investors to gain entry into the UK defence supply chain".

    The lawmakers urged the Ministry of Defence to open a probe into China's drive to get control of "financially fragile" British aerospace companies hit by the downfall in civilian air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The report singled out at least nine such firms that provide the Defence Ministry and allied forces with military components and which have already been bought by China.

    The list includes companies that supply parts for the Royal Air Force (RAF)'s F-35B fighter jets and the A400M Atlas transport planes, as well as firms dealing with space technology and the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

    Belinda Alker
    F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 "The Wake Island Avengers" and the United Kingdom's Lightning 617 Squadron shortly after embarking onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth on 22 September, 2020, off the coast of the United Kingdom.

    The MPs insisted that foreign investment in the British defence industry should be restricted to companies from NATO countries and other UK allies. They recalled that over the past 30 years, the government has pursued a policy of attracting investments to the defence sector on an "acceptable risk" basis.

    The lawmakers urged Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to compile a list of hostile countries that should be stopped from entering the UK's defence supply chain, adding that China should be referred to as one of the main threats in this regard.

    The Defence Ministry, in turn, responded by pointing out that they're keeping an eye on foreign investments in the UK's defence sector and "undertake rigorous assessments when considering their [investments] potential risks to national security".

    "The National Security and Investment Bill [which is going through parliament] is intended to enhance the government's powers to screen and, where necessary, intervene", the ministry added.

    a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK Reportedly Has 'Appetite' for Joining 'Asian NATO' to Counter China
    Last year, Defence Select Committee member Tobias Ellwood called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to join efforts with the US on a new blueprint for global unity, warning of the intensifying rivalry with Beijing that Ellwood claimed may spill into an "eventual conflict".

    London and Beiing remain at loggerheads over an array of issues pertaining to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, Huawei, and human rights, among other things.

    Related:

    Beijing Vows to Retaliate Against UK Aircraft Carrier’s Possible Mission in S. China Sea
    Ex-UK Tory Leader Claims China Trying to 'Hide Evidence' Amid Reports of Wuhan Lab Research Purge
    UK Minister Raab Says London Has 'Moral Duty' to Respond to 'Mass Torture' of Uyghurs in China
    Tags:
    risk, investments, companies, F-35B, Ben Wallace, China, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse