Register
06:29 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Snow blankets the ground at the border between England and Scotland near Jedburgh on December 31, 2020.

    Scotland Mulls Border Checks Amid Collapse of Talks With England on Tougher Quarantine

    © AFP 2021 / ANDY BUCHANAN
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0d/1082060780_0:88:3077:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_2d687bd76fe423de2fffef122aad770c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102131082060847-scotland-mulls-border-checks-amid-collapse-of-talks-with-england-on-tougher-quarantine-restrictions/

    Last week, the UK government announced mandatory hotel quarantining for Britons returning from 33 "red list" coronavirus hotspots that is set to begin on 15 February and will run until at least 31 March.

    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that local police could be asked to "do more than what they are doing right now" on the country's border with England in order to make sure travellers are not exploiting rules to avoid quarantine hotels.

    The warning came after the Scottish government earlier rolled out plans stipulating that every person arriving at Scotland's airports from overseas should quarantine in a hotel for ten days. London, however, said that only travellers to England from a spate of "red list" countries will have to do so.

    A sign welcomes visitors to Scotland near the town of Selkirk on the border between England and Scotland on September 11, 2014, ahead of the referendum on Scotland's independence.
    © AFP 2021 / LESLEY MARTIN
    A sign welcomes visitors to Scotland near the town of Selkirk on the border between England and Scotland on September 11, 2014, ahead of the referendum on Scotland's independence.

    Sturgeon spoke as Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman referred to the collapse of the two sides' talks to reach a UK-wide deal on quarantine restrictions for international arrivals.

    Freeman expressed disappointment over other ministers' reluctance to help track travellers who then go on to Scotland, making it clear that the Scottish government will go ahead with plans for checks at the border.

    "It's deeply disappointing that as part of a family of equals, one partner isn't prepared to help the other partner enforce the policy that they think is the right policy for the people they represent", the health secretary pointed out.

    She pledged "discussions" on the matter will continue, signalling Scotland's readiness to reach "a four-nation approach to deal with a virus that doesn't respect boundaries and borders".

    "But in the meantime, we will work through what the options are to mitigate where the UK government stance creates a loophole. We can't have people coming in, getting on public transport, coming to Scotland and we don't know about that and they are not required to quarantine in [a] way that we can't manage so we have to consider what our options are about that land border", Freeman added.

    The remarks came after Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure, and Connectivity Michael Matheson urged the British government "to adopt [….] a more comprehensive approach, and require all arrivals to go into a quarantine hotel".

    "We ask the UK government to work with us to identify international travellers not caught by this approach so that arrangements can be made for them to isolate in a quarantine hotel, in line with the policy in Scotland", Matheson said during a speech to the Scottish parliament.

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Welcome to the Hotel Quarantine: What We Know About UK Mandatory Self-Isolation Facilities
    Under London's new hotel quarantine scheme, anyone travelling to the UK from 33 "red list" coronavirus hotspots will have to stay in a government-approved facility for 10 nights.

    To that end, starting from 4 February, the UK government requested hotel owners to provide accommodation for up to 1,425 travellers per day while trying to block-book 28,000 hotel rooms to meet the deadline. The hotel quarantine scheme is due to kick off on 15 February and will run until at least 31 March.

    Related:

    UK Labour Shadow Minister Says Gov’t Must Answer for COVID-19 Crony Contracts
    Countries Will Need to Catch Up With UK for Covid-19 International Unlock to Happen - Minister
    UK to Launch Two COVID-19 'Megalabs' in England, Scotland in Early 2021 to Tackle Skyrocketing Cases
    Scotland Could Eliminate Covid-19 by the End of the Summer, Public Health Expert Says
    Tags:
    border, quarantine, restrictions, coronavirus, COVID-19, Nicola Sturgeon, Britain, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse