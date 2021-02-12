British Government To Publish Figures On Trade, Investment As London Strikes Out For New Trade Links

The British government will publish a detailed report of the nation's trade and investment ties to 222 international trading partners for the first time in history, the Department for International Trade (DIT) announced on Friday.
Data from the reports will include the value of exports and imports with trade partners as well as top goods and services between Britain and trade partners, including free trade agreements, the DIT said.
Figures on foreign direct investment (FDI) will also be included.
“This is the first time DIT has brought together statistics to provide a consolidated picture of the level of trade and investment between the UK and more than 220 international partner countries, demonstrating our commitment to openness, transparency, and making it easier to get insights from data," DIT director of analysis and chief economist, Richard Price, said.
He added the statistics would offer "valuable source of information that shines a spotlight on the UK’s trade and investment positions around the world”.
Downing Street also formally applied to join the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in a bid to boost trade after Brexit
