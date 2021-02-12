Register
12:07 GMT12 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel reacts to a question from the media as she arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

    Priti Harsh Words: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Sparks Ire After Slamming 'Dreadful' BLM Protests

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105878/76/1058787667_0:503:4148:2837_1200x675_80_0_0_eef53f32273bdfa47c63ff03b0b99934.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102121082054514-priti-harsh-words-uk-home-secretary-priti-patel-sparks-ire-after-slamming-dreadful-blm-protests/

    The comments were made in an interview on Friday, sparking a flurry of backlash on social media. Further gaffes from the Johnson administration and others have come amid protests which erupted over the death of an African-American man in late May last year, sparking international outcry.

    UK home secretary Priti Patel has sparked backlash on social media after she told LBC on Friday people taking the knee at Black Lives Matter protests were "dreadful".

    Speaking to Nick Ferrari, she was asked whether she would 'take the knee' to back those joining in the protests.

    "No I would not, I would not have at the time either. There are other ways in which people can express their opinions. Protesting in the way which people did last summer was not the right way at all," she said.

    She added last year's protests were "quite a moment" and had put numerous police forces "under a great deal of pressure".

    "We saw statues being brought down and some councils making, quite frankly, a stance around statues and street names. There are other ways in which those discussions can take place and, also, quite frankly I didn't support that attempt to re-write history. I felt that that was wrong," she said.

    When asked what she thought of the protests last summer, she said: “Those protests were dreadful”.

    The comments sparked both anger and support for the British Home Secretary, with some criticising Priti's history of making insensitive remarks, stating: "Priti Patel woke up this morning and decided to embarrass herself. Again."

    ​Some decided to slag off Patel for her lack of Union Jack flags. "Priti Patel could only manage a union flag on each shoulder. A poor showing indeed," one person tweeted.

    ​But others voiced solidarity with the British Home Secretary and defended her comments.

    Media Gaffes On BLM Protests, Rallies

    Patel's comments come after several gaffes from British ministers, namely after UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in an interview he would not "take a knee" to support the movement, adding the rallies were a "matter of personal choice".

    "I take the knee for two people; the Queen and the Mrs when I asked her to marry me," he said in a TalkRadio interview in June last year, adding the show of solidarity had been "taken from The Game of Thrones".

    The LBC axed former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's show after he accused BLM supporters of "cultural Marxism" after demonstrators toppled a statue of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in Virginia last year.

    "This is cultural Marxism and they will do their best to eradicate anything and everything they dislike. If you think in this country they'll end with statues that are linked to slavery, you've no idea what is coming, unless somebody at the top of this country actually has the moral courage to stand up and say, 'this is ridiculous'," he said at the time.

    The news comes after hundreds of thousands joined global BLM protests after George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May last year.

    BLM rallies erupted in the United States and United Kingdom, but later spread globally. Protests were largely peaceful, but some clashed with police and tore down numerous statues, including one of former slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

     

    Related:

    Radio Bye-Bye! Nigel Farage to Quit LBC Radio Show Amid Public Outcry on Black Lives Matter Comments
    UK's Dominic Raab Says Will Not Take 'Game of Thrones' Knee to Back Black Lives Matter Movement
    Boris Johnson May Demote Priti Patel Over 'Incompetent' Handling of Migration Crisis, Report Claims
    'Have Statutory Duty, Unlike Celebs': Priti Patel Defends Her Trip From London Amid New Lockdown
    Tags:
    Nigel Farage, Dominic Raab, Leading Britain's Conversation (LBC), radio interview, interview, gaffe, Priti Patel, Black Lives Matter, BLM
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gina Carano as Cara Dune in the Mandalorian.
    Cancelled for Her Convictions: Lucasfilm Axes Mandalorian Star Gina Carano
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse