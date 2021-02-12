UK Police Chief Accused of Attempting to Cover Up Mistakes in Paedophile Sex Abuse Probe

A massive £2.5million Metropolitan Police investigation into what was presented as a 'VIP paedophile ring' ended with the discovery that the person who reported it turned out to have invented the entire thing, including falsely accusing prominent figures and misleading justice.

Scotland Yard chief Cressida Dick faces accusations of trying to cover up mistakes in a child sex abuse probe called Operation Midland after she said that a senior officer "mistakenly" described claims made by Carl Beech regarding the alleged Westminster paedophile ring as “credible and true” in a 2014 press conference.

It was Superintendent Kenny McDonald who named Beech "credible and true", and Dick, along with her predecessor, Lord Hogan-Howe, insisted that they realised McDonald had "misspoken" when they first heard her comments, according to The Telegraph.

New evidence emerged, however, revealing that in February 2015, officers of the Westminster child sex ring investigation described Beech as a "credible witness who is telling the truth" in their warrants when houses of prominent British figures were searched after they faced accusations of being part of a paedophile ring.

“It could not be clearer that Dame Cressida lied through her teeth. She should resign", said Ex-Tory MP Harvey Proctor, whose house was searched, according to The Sun. “There is something rotten at the heart of the Metropolitan Police and the only way to weed it out is with a full public inquiry."

Beech rolled out his phony allegations regarding a Westminster VIP paedophile ring in 2014, claiming that he suffered sexual abuse as a child at the hand's of some of the UK's most powerful people, prompting Metropolitan police to launch a £2.5million investigation, with raids on the homes of such people as Harvey Proctor, a former Conservative MP, Lord Bramall, the ex-head of the Army, General Hugh Beach and several others.

After no evidence was found to back Beech's claims, he was found guilty perverting the course of justice and being a paedophile himself.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison, and Metropolitan Police had to apologize and make compensation to those falsely accused.