Register
04:25 GMT12 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick inspects police cadets at the Metropolitan Police Service Passing Out Parade at Hendon, in London, Friday Nov. 3, 2017

    UK Police Chief Accused of Attempting to Cover Up Mistakes in Paedophile Sex Abuse Probe

    © AP Photo / PETER NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0c/1082051117_0:0:3006:1690_1200x675_80_0_0_f33ada7955baaae5aac6289ce4d2dc57.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102121082051147-uk-police-chief-accused-of-attempting-to-cover-up-mistakes-in-paedophile-sex-abuse-probe/

    A massive £2.5million Metropolitan Police investigation into what was presented as a 'VIP paedophile ring' ended with the discovery that the person who reported it turned out to have invented the entire thing, including falsely accusing prominent figures and misleading justice.

    Scotland Yard chief Cressida Dick faces accusations of trying to cover up mistakes in a child sex abuse probe called Operation Midland after she said that a senior officer "mistakenly" described claims made by Carl Beech regarding the alleged Westminster paedophile ring as “credible and true” in a 2014 press conference.

    It was Superintendent Kenny McDonald who named Beech "credible and true", and Dick, along with her predecessor, Lord Hogan-Howe, insisted that they realised McDonald had "misspoken" when they first heard her comments, according to The Telegraph.

    New evidence emerged, however, revealing that in February 2015, officers of the Westminster child sex ring investigation described Beech as a "credible witness who is telling the truth" in their warrants when houses of prominent British figures were searched after they faced accusations of being part of a paedophile ring.

    “It could not be clearer that Dame Cressida lied through her teeth. She should resign", said Ex-Tory MP Harvey Proctor, whose house was searched, according to The Sun. “There is something rotten at the heart of the Metropolitan Police and the only way to weed it out is with a full public inquiry."

    Beech rolled out his phony allegations regarding a Westminster VIP paedophile ring in 2014, claiming that he suffered sexual abuse as a child at the hand's of some of the UK's most powerful people, prompting Metropolitan police to launch a £2.5million investigation, with raids on the homes of such people as Harvey Proctor, a former Conservative MP, Lord Bramall, the ex-head of the Army, General Hugh Beach and several others.

    After no evidence was found to back Beech's claims, he was found guilty perverting the course of justice and being a paedophile himself.

    He was sentenced to 18 years in prison, and Metropolitan Police had to apologize and make compensation to those falsely accused.

    Related:

    Madeleine McCann Suspect Was Twice Extradited to Germany for Child Sex Crimes, Report Says
    France Needs to Improve Legislation on Incest & Child Sex Abuse, Says Macron
    'Child Sex Pizza at Hillary's Pizzeria': SNL Lampoons Pizzagate Conspiracy Theory in 'Super Bowl Ad'
    Tags:
    Operation Midland, Scotland Yard, police, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gina Carano as Cara Dune in the Mandalorian.
    Cancelled for Her Convictions: Lucasfilm Axes Mandalorian Star Gina Carano
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse