Global Threat of Chemical & Biological Attacks on the Rise, UK Defence Secretary Warns

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has raised concerns about the prospects of possible chemical and biological attacks in the world, the Daily Star reports.
According to the newspaper, Wallace argued that such threats are on the rise, suggesting that “it is unfortunately what happens in a sort of breakdown of world order.”
"Globally, I think there is a growing threat of chemical or biological [attack]," he said during an interview at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down. "It depends on what is at hand for people using the internet."
Wallace also lamented that "there has been a worry that some states think it is acceptable to use that type of method to carry out or further their aims," with the newspaper noting that he was referring to the alleged poisoning of the former GRU spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury in March 2018.
While the UK authorities blamed that incident on Russia, London has never presented solid evidence supporting these claims.
Moscow has consistently denied involvement, while slamming London for not allowing its embassy in London access to the Skripals, who remain Russian nationals.
