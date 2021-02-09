UK Princess Eugenie Gives Birth To Son, Buckingham Palace Says

UK Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace reported.
The royal and her baby are both doing well, the statement added.
Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 9, 2021
The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.
Read the announcement in full: https://t.co/hPiT2aKJe3 pic.twitter.com/QfUtRIG39N
Princess Eugenie married brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank in 2018 after they dated for seven years. After getting married they moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.
