Michael Gove Slams EU for Prioritising 'Integrationist Theology' Over People of Northern Ireland

In January, the European Union invoked Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to block an unrestricted flow of vaccines from the bloc into the devolved UK territory in Ireland amid shortages faced inside the bloc.

UK government minister Michael Gove criticised the European Union on Monday regarding its actions over Northern Ireland, warning that unilaterally suspending aspects of the Brexit deal is not just "arcane" diplomatic procedure.

"It is still of concern that as things stand the EU reserve the right potentially to return to Article 16 in this area. I think there needs to be a realisation on all sides this isn't some arcane bit of diplomatic procedure, this is real consequences on the ground", he said while taking questions on the Northern Ireland Protocol at the European Scrutiny Committee.

Gove continued, saying that issues surrounding the Northern Ireland protocol could be "solved pragmatically".

It doesn't threaten the integrity of the EU Single Market to have bulbs ordered from a wholesaler in Scotland or England, which will then be planted in a garden in Belfast or Ballymena".

He criticised authorities in Brussel's for putting "integrationist theology ahead of the interests of the people of Northern Ireland".

"They aren't serving the cause of peace and progress. There are very good people in the EU's institutions and architecture who take incredibly seriously these issues", he added.

Regarding the EU's backtracking on its decision to introduce Article 16 over the vaccine row last month, he said that it was "concerning" that "they haven't given a solemn and binding undertaking never to do so".

Mr Gove said that a request made to the EU that problems of Protocol be settled within a week has not been reached and admitted that the two were "very far from resolving all the problems",

The frontbench MP said that he hoped the damage done could be repaired.

"I think it's possible for lessons to be learned and for relationships to be put on a better footing in the future. I very much want to see us having a good and cordial and constructive relationship with the EU and its Member States".

While he claimed that the Northern Ireland protocol is "not working at the moment", he clarified that he believed it could be made work and that the ultimate decision over its survival "is with the people of Northern Ireland".

As part of the post-Brexit agreement between the UK and the EU, Article 16 permits either party to unilaterally withdraw from the Northern Irish protocol if it begins to cause serious "economic, societal or environmental difficulties".

Described as a "nuclear option" as it ends the arrangement that permits goods to move unrestricted between the EU and Northern Ireland.

The protocol, therefore, prevents the erection of a hard border on the island which would be the requirement of customs checks.

European Union authorities caused controversy in January by moving to invoke Article 16 in order to introduce controls on the export of coronavirus vaccines.

Boris Johnson told European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen that he had "grave concerns" and also spoke with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Northern Irish First Minister Arlene Foster slammed the move as an "incredible act of hostility" from the EU.

The bloc later announced that it would not be triggering the clause following widespread political pressure, including from EU member states.

Centres in Europe have seen their stock in coronavirus vaccines run low following transport delays by Brussels in bulk-purchasing of supplies and ongoing problems with production.