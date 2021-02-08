Register
20:40 GMT08 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Government Has Signed Zero Contracts With Hotels One Week Before Quarantine Measures Introduced

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081990100_0:196:1881:1253_1200x675_80_0_0_2fd587bae0451c171c69fe33401788eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102081082019577-uk-government-has-signed-zero-contracts-with-hotels-one-week-before-quarantine-measures-introduced/

    As the United Kingdom faces new strains of coronavirus entering the country, the government has introduced a policy that would require a list of overseas travellers from high-risk countries to quarantine in hotels upon arrival beginning 15 February.

    The British government admitted on Monday that it had not signed contracts with hotel firms just one week ahead of a policy requiring international arrivals to isolate in guarded hotels for 10 days.

    A Downing Street official spokesman admitted on Monday that while it is yet to sign a single contract with hospitality firms, "commercial specification" has been given to those businesses that may be required to house quarantined arrivals.

    "No formal contracts have been awarded yet."

    No. 10 did not confirm whether British travelers will have a "luxury" quarantine option for a higher price, or if they will be offered a range of options over where they stay.

    A PM spokesman said that the details on how these issues were expected to be resolved will take place later this week.

    “It remains the case that the Department of Health continue to work closely with hotels as we move forward to introduce the policy from February 15", he said. “We are working closely with hotels and other accommodation providers near ports and airports”, he said.

    He did not say what the "other accommodation providers" might be and said that the government was currently prioritising hotels.

    Earlier the same day, the UK Health Minister Health Secretary told Piers Morgan that he "did not know" if any hotels had signed up for the government's quarantine scheme.

    New COVID Variants Spead Across the World

    Amid demands from opposition MPs to introduce a complete restriction on international arrivals, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that border controls are most effective when coronavirus cases are low.

    This comes as 147 cases of the South Africa variant, which Johnson has pledged to eliminate, have been found in the UK. Concerns over international travel arise from more vaccine-resistance mutations from other countries getting into the country.

    Despite the government introducing a list of countries that would be placed on the quarantine list, it was reported yesterday that the isolation rules would only apply to arrivals from 29 of 41 countries that have identified the South African strain.

    “These revelations expose the fact that - as Labour warned - the UK Government’s quarantine measures will continue to leave us completely exposed to emerging strains of the virus", said Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds.
    “Not only are the measures far too slow to begin - 50 days after the South African strain emerged - they are also dangerously inadequate. Tory incompetence is dangerous".

    Therefore, passengers from 35 countries will not be affected by the hotel quarantine requirement and will have to self-quarantine at home for the 10-day period without guarded surveillance. 

    The Daily Telegraph report claimed that documents now estimate that around 1,425 passengers will have to be accommodated daily, with most arrivals coming into Heathrow.

    A coronavirus test will be administered on the second and eighth days of each stay, and a negative result will be required to depart, according to the report.

    Those quarantining will reportedly be served three meals a day in their rooms, with hot and cold options. Coffee, tea, fruit, and water will also be available.

    Around £55 million in funds will be issued by the government in an attempt to recover payment from passengers, according to the Telegraph.

    Under current lockdown rules, all but "essential" international travel is restricted.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson, Westminster, quarantine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse