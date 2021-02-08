Return of 'Beast from the East': UK Hit by Heavy Snowfalls and Ice Storms – Photos, Videos

An amber snow warning has been sounded in parts of the UK as the country faces heavy snowfalls and 50 mph winds that have caused travel disruptions and power cuts, and left vehicles stranded across southeast England.
The UK’s Met Office expects the disruptive snowfall and snowdrifts to last until Wednesday.
Up to 8 cm of snow has fallen in some areas, while the Met Office has warned that it might reach up to 15 cm in certain parts of the country.
In 2018, the UK suffered snowfalls and strong winds that resulted in at least 17 deaths, mass travel disruptions, and school closures. Combined with the Storm Emma, the first "Beast from the East" forced local authorities to deploy all resources at hand to deal with the extreme weather.
