Register
06:44 GMT08 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lorries queue in at the border control of the Port of Dover, Britain, January 15, 2021

    UK Government Rejects Haulage Industry Claims That Exports to EU Have Dropped by 68% Since Brexit

    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082013498_0:0:3100:1744_1200x675_80_0_0_409fbed6494e1f8930bd5da0d6fc5095.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102081082013687-uk-government-rejects-haulage-industry-claims-that-exports-to-eu-have-dropped-by-68-since-brexit/

    The United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union has unsurprisingly put new strains on exporters from both sides with emerging paperwork and border controls, but the haulage industry was apparently not very prepared for the changes despite four years of negotiations between London and Brussels.

    The UK government has rejected reports that there was a 68% drop in exports to the EU last month in comparison to the same period last year. The number was cited in a letter that the Road Haulage Association wrote to Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, according to the Observer.

    In a letter dated 1 February, the RHA’s chief executive Richard Burnett cited a survey of overseas members when reporting on a staggering decline in the volume of goods transported to the EU from British ports over the past weeks, while maintaining that industry officials have repeatedly warned government executives in recent months about the upcoming difficulties, but their calls have fallen on deaf ears.

    According to concerned exporters, the reported drop is attributed to increased inspections, onerous paperwork, and a lack of customs workers to help ease the situation for hauliers travelling through the Channel Tunnel.

    But Whitehall disagrees that the problems are that severe.

    “We don’t recognise these figures at all”, a Cabinet Office spokesperson told The Guardian over the weekend.

    “We know there are some specific issues and we are working with businesses to resolve them”.

    According to government sources cited by The Guardian, freight flows were “up to 95% or even 100% of normal levels on some days in January”.

    Trucks heading to Britain wait a the check point in the port of Calais, northern France, Monday Jan.4, 2021
    © AP Photo / Michel Spingler
    Trucks heading to Britain wait a the check point in the port of Calais, northern France, Monday Jan.4, 2021
    The government spokesperson insisted that “thanks to the hard work put in by hauliers and traders to get ready for the end of the Brexit transition period, there are no queues at the Short Straits” and disruption has actually been “minimal”, while freight movements have remained “close to normal levels”.

    “As a responsible government, we made extensive preparations for a wide range of scenarios at the border, including the reasonable worst case. However, it appears increasingly unlikely that our reasonable worst case scenario will occur”, the official was quoted as saying.

    However, RHA officials may disagree with this take on the situation, as their calculations have been confirmed by the chief executive of the British Ports Association, Richard Ballantyne. The official said that these concerns and figures echo his experience since the end of the Brexit transition period.

    Empty Shelves in Northern Ireland and No Oysters for EU

    The reported troubles have put in doubt Boris Johnson’s widely reported claim that he expressed following the signing of the Brexit deal that there would be “no non-tariff barriers to trade” in British trade with the bloc. But even more urgent issues have been experienced by Northern Ireland, which remains part of the customs union.

    Exporters wishing to send goods to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are now subject to new checks, controls, and customs declarations – a process that severely complicates and slows down the flow of goods across the territories that are part of the United Kingdom. The disruptions have been so severe that they left Northern Ireland with empty shelves in January, according to local reports.

    Speaking to members of Parliament last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson maintained that the government “will do everything” it needs “to ensure that there is no barrier down the Irish Sea”, including triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to allow the UK to override the agreement if it leads to inevitable “economic, societal or environmental difficulties”.

    Due to the severe trade disruptions, leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster called on Johnson to replace the Irish clause completely, saying that it “has not worked” and “cannot work”.

    Another challenge following the UK’s departure from the European Union has fallen on the shoulders of the British shellfish industry – particularly small fisheries in England and Wales. Brussels has effectively barred “live bivalve molluscs” – which includes mussels, oysters, scallops, clams, and other types of shellfish – from entering the union for an unidentified period of time. The “devastated” exporters had hoped that the ban would last until 21 April, but the European Commission said this month that the restrictions would be ongoing.

    When the Brexit agreement was reached in the last days of December 2020, shortly before the transition period was set to expire, Boris Johnson called the deal “a great treaty” that would allow the UK to “take back control” of its own destiny.

    Tags:
    Northern Ireland, exports, European Union, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse