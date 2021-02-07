Register
04:51 GMT07 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The UK Border at Heathrow Airport

    UK Hotel Quarantine: Who Will Pay for Johnson's Scheme & Will It Shield Brits From New COVID Strain?

    © CC BY 2.0 / dannyman / The UK Border at Heathrow Airport
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105981/43/1059814337_0:83:1280:803_1200x675_80_0_0_861548519304d616a2cc4401dfc9024a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102071082000481-uk-hotel-quarantine-who-will-pay-for-johnsons-scheme--will-it-shield-brits-from-new-covid-strain/

    The UK government has announced mandatory hotel quarantining for Britons returning - or people visiting - from certain countries which will begin on 15 February and will run until at least 31 March. International observers have weighed up the potential costs and efficiency of the new programme put forward by Boris Johnson's cabinet.

    Under the new hotel quarantine scheme, anyone travelling to the UK from 33 "red list" coronavirus hotspots will have to stay in a government-approved facility for 10 nights. To that end, starting from 4 February the UK government requested hotel owners to provide accommodation for up to 1,425 travellers per day while trying to block-book 28,000 hotel rooms to meet the deadline.

    Who Will Pay for the Hotel Quarantine?

    It is expected that guests will have three meals per day in their room and will be escorted by security guards if they want to go outside. According to some estimates, the scheme's cost could reach £55 million. Although this sounds a lot, it pales into insignificance when compared with the billions of pounds spent by the government on the fight against the virus, British observers say. For instance, in 2020 the UK's expenditure on measures to curb COVID-19 and the effect it had on the economy amounted to around £280 billion.

    "The bill of £55 million is not very much in the grand scheme of things when we think about all the other costs related to the pandemic," says Andreas Bieler, professor of political economy at the School of Politics and International Relations, University of Nottingham.

    ​At the same time, the government plans to recoup some money from passengers, given that their stay will cost £80 to £90 per person each night. Although the cost seems affordable at individual level, there could be some obstacles, according to Alex de Ruyter, a professor of regional economics at Birmingham City University and the director of its Centre for Brexit Studies. He expects that in practice "this would be difficult to police": "It’s hard to know how much the government will be able to recoup, although similar policies elsewhere have managed to defray a significant portion of the cost", he says.

    "I presume money could only be taken from visitors if they agreed in advance," remarks Alan Sked, emeritus professor at London School of Economics and Political Science. "But if they were being forced to quarantine I am not sure why they would."

    The whole idea of making people pay for the scheme is debatable, for three reasons, argues Andrea Trunzo, a UK-based economist: first, the travel is supposed to be essential; second, the cost per family is going to be massive, and Britons would be actually obliged to pay for the implementation of a public health policy, not a service; and third, though the quarantine scheme cost for the government may seem significant, it is a drop in the ocean compared with all the rest the government has spent on pandemic-related policies.

    ​Given all of the above, the government's plan to enforce payment on British travellers does not look good, according to the economist, since it could hit families badly - at a time they really need to travel - without changing significantly the total pandemic bill.

    On the other hand, £80 to £90 per day could hardly cover the cost per person of the quarantine scheme, deems Trunzo, who refers to a number of additional costs associated with the scheme: logistics, surveillance, safety, security, healthcare, assistance, etc.

    Why Effectiveness of UK Hotel Quarantine Scheme Raises Questions

    To date, hotels have offered their help to the government, and a number of the industry's members have expressed their interest in making rooms available, says Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, a British hospitality trade association, adding, however, that they have yet to hear any details of the scheme.

    "We are ready to provide assistance as and when hotels will be needed," she says. "We are currently awaiting further details from the Government as to how we might help and we are keen to discuss operability and implementation logistics to ensure objectives can be met safely".

    ​Still, the "red list" of hotspots could theoretically be expanded with new coronavirus strains being spread across the globe which means that the pressure on the travel and hospitality sector may mount and costs for the government increase.

    "The more countries are included, the greater the bill," explains Alex de Ruyter. "At present, international travel is extremely limited and the countries involved send only a limited number of visitors to the UK. As those things change the cost will rapidly ramp up".

    The aforementioned quarantine scheme was built upon the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies' (SAGE) 21 January strategy aimed at preventing infection from travellers returning to the UK and agreed with the government. According to the government's official website, "no intervention, other than a complete, pre-emptive closure of borders, or the mandatory quarantine of all visitors upon arrival in designated facilities… can get close to fully prevent the importation of cases or new variants".

    ​Earlier this week British Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued that it is "not practical" to completely close the UK's borders in response to criticism from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who calls for tougher coronavirus restrictions to prevent new COVID variants entering the country. The premier insisted that SAGE did not recommend a complete ban and that the quarantine hotels scheme could solve the dilemma.

    "Reportedly, the government has opted for a scheme affecting only travellers from known high-risk areas, rather than 'all visitors', perhaps in the attempt to balance the advice by SAGE with the challenges and the impact of closing borders or requiring quarantine," says Andrea Trunzo, suggesting that if the number of high-risk areas increases, the government may reduce or even dismantle the scheme altogether.

    Still, the government's reason behind the latest measure appears to be flawed, according to the economist. If the UK wants to follow SAGE's advice consistently it needs to quarantine all visitors, not only those coming from hot spots. At the same time, "closing borders or quarantine are not sustainable policies in a global country such as the UK and reaching zero COVID-19 at global level is not a realistic working assumption in the short term" given that the virus is mutating, says Trunzo.

    The government's hotel quarantine scheme appears to be yet another "extreme policy with no clear objective and no clear exit strategy", suggests the economist, calling for a more pragmatic approach during the pandemic.

    Related:

    'Evolution Rather Than a Big Bang': UK Reportedly Fast-Tracks NHS Reform Plans Amid COVID Pandemic
    Losing Key Data on Migration Due to COVID, Brexit is Part and Parcel of UK's Problem, Academic Says
    UK Pubs Could Re-open in April Without 10pm Curfew or 'Scotch Egg' Rule
    Tags:
    travel, borders, coronavirus, COVID-19, quarantine, hotels, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse