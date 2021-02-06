'Evolution Rather Than a Big Bang': UK Reportedly Fast-Tracks NHS Reform Plans Amid COVID Pandemic

The upcoming NHS reform is seen as a reversal of the UK healthcare system shake-up in 2012 initiated by then-Health Secretary Andrew Lansley.

A white paper outlining the plans for a major reform of the UK's National Health Service (NHS) is due to be released later this month, The Times has cited unnamed government sources as saying.

The sources claimed government ministers are expected to take more control of the NHS, in line with Britain's "biggest health reform for a decade".

The shake-up stipulates that ministers will be authorised to block the closure of hospitals, put fluoride in water, and deal with obesity prevention measures, among other things.

© AP Photo / Alastair Grant A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

The reform also reportedly aims to remove forced privatisation and competition within the NHS, with scores of new management bodies expected to take control of billions of pounds of taxpayers' money.

The sources described the upcoming revisions as "evolution rather than a big bang", referring to previous calls by Sir Simon Stevens, the head of NHS England, to start dealing with NHS reforms in order to make it easier for hospitals, GPs, and others to plan healthcare locally.

The forthcoming publication of the white paper on reforming the NHS will come as the government is facing questions on why all this is taking place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, for his part, said that "ministers need to explain why reorganisation is the pressing priority when 190,000 people are waiting more than 12 months for treatment, and cancer survival rates need to be radically improved".

The statement followed an NHS spokesperson singling out the reform, and noting that the UK healthcare system "has come together to draw up practical proposals that will make it easier for those delivering health and care to work together […] without some of the fragmentation implicit in the 2012 act".

The spokesperson was apparently referring to the NHS reform being a reversal of the 2012 shake-up initiated by then-UK Health Secretary Andrew Lansley.

In the autumn of 2010, Lansley unveiled the Health and Social Care Bill, a fundamental reorganisation of the NHS. The said changes pertained to healthcare expenses in Britain, the abolition of primary healthcare trusts, and the transfer of funds allocated for UK health services to clinical commissioning groups.