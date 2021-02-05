Court Rules Against Campaigner’s Bid to Hold Scottish Independence Vote Without UK Govt's Consent

A Scottish Independence campaigner has lost a bid to seek a court ruling from a top civil court in Edinburgh, Reuters reported on Friday.
Scotland's Court of Session ruled against campaigner Martin Keatings, who sought legal support for his claim the Scottish parliament could hold a fresh vote on independence from the United Kingdom without approval from Downing Street
The news comes amid calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence, namely after Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, Europe and External Affairs, Michael Russell, said a vote could take place in June after Holyrood passed a bill.
“Best practice suggests that six months should expire between the legislation and the referendum. That is because electoral administrators need time to put in systems — but I do hope the new parliament moves without too much delay to that,” Mr Russell said at the time.
Scotland voted 55 to 45 in favour of remaining in the UK in the 2014 referendum, which took place ahead of the UK's vote to withdraw from the European Union, backed 62 percent in favour of remaining in the EU by the northernmost British nation.
