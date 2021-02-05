Register
05:43 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A group of people, thought to be migrants wait on a Border Force rib to come ashore at Dover marina in Kent, England after a small boat incident in the English Channel, Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020.

    'Flying Blind': COVID Pandemic Left UK Gov't in the Dark About Migration Statistics, Study Claims

    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080774863_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_adbb3f4e6b4ef4decf5a102e953ead5b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102051081985056-flying-blind-covid-pandemic-left-uk-govt-in-the-dark-about-migration-statistics-study-claims/

    The past few years have seen thousands of migrants, mostly from war-hit countries in Africa and the Middle East, entering Britain via the English Channel, according to official statistics.

    The COVID-19 pandemic has ridden roughshod over the statistics on migration in the UK, with the government remaining in the dark about the issue, Oxford University's Migration Observatory has claimed in a study.

    The survey argued that there is no reliable data on how many migrants are travelling to and from Britain due to pandemic disruptions.

    Migration Observatory Director Madeleine Sumption, for her part, confirmed that "there is absolutely massive uncertainty about what is going on with migration at the moment, because all the data sources we normally use have been hugely disrupted".

    "This has left us flying blind just as the UK is introducing a new immigration system, and will make it more difficult to understand the impacts of new policies", she added.

    A post-Brexit trade deal reached between London and Brussels in late December stipulates that freedom of movement for EU nationals into the UK will end and be replaced by a points-based immigration system, in line with a key demand of the Brexit project.

    British nationals will no longer be able to freely live, work, study, or open businesses in the EU, and visas will have to be secured for stays in the EU of over 90 days.

    Two unidentified young migrants get off a bus as they arrive at Lunar House, which houses the headquarters of UK Visas and Immigration, in Croydon, south London, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Two unidentified young migrants get off a bus as they arrive at Lunar House, which houses the headquarters of UK Visas and Immigration, in Croydon, south London, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016

    Sumption was echoed by a Migration Observatory spokesperson who referred to COVID-19's negative impact, which they said "means UK migration data has fallen apart" amid the introduction of a new immigration system.

    "The analysis shows that while there does appear to have been a decline in the UK's migrant population in 2020, it is likely to be smaller than headline figures suggest", the spokesperson said.

    The government's most recent Labour Force Survey (LFS) claimed that the estimated foreign-born population in the UK stood at 8.3 million, a decline of 894,000 or 10 percent year-on-year.

    The Migration Observatory study, however, described it as "not plausible", adding that "there is enormous uncertainty about these estimates and compelling reasons to believe that they are not accurate".

    The study comes as UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced a plan concerning a crackdown on people smugglers, saying that illegal migrant crossings had "plagued" the governments for decades.

    According to Patel, a policy paper on a blueprint pertaining to new legislation on criminalising the crossings is due to be published in the next few weeks, which will be followed by a consultation. The legislation is expected to be announced later in the year.

    Priti Patel Windrush Generation 19 March 2020
    Parliament Live TV
    Priti Patel Warned Of the ‘Dubious Legality’ Of ‘Morally Repugnant’ Prosecution of Migrants
    This followed the Home Office claiming in December that they "have significantly improved the way we collect data on people leaving the UK in recent years". The Home Office earlier reported that at least 37,302 migrants living in the UK have disappeared over the past three decades.

    Last summer, about 5,000 people travelled in dinghies and small boats across the Channel before claiming asylum in the UK, a significant increase from the 1,890 asylum seekers who entered Britain in the whole of 2019.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, migrants, statistics, government, Priti Patel, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse