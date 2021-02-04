Register
19:04 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Chancellor Slams ‘Moving Goalposts’ on End of COVID-19 Lockdown as Jab Target Raised to 32m

    © REUTERS / UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081980358_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_660719d80f34097fe00115a5f045e5bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102041081979968-uk-chancellor-slams-moving-goalposts-on-end-of-covid-19-lockdown-as-jab-target-raised-to-32m/

    British Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Thursday that some 32 million people — including healthy individuals between 50 and 65 years old — may have to be vaccinated before the all COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are lifted.

    British Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reportedly sided with scores of Tory backbench COVID rebels after the government and its advisors were accused of "moving the goalposts" on ending the lockdown.

    Sources close to Sunak told Thursday's Daily Telegraph he wanted the current third national lockdown to be the "fat lady sings moment" — the final bout of coronavirus restrictions.

    "Rishi is concerned that the scientists have been moving the goalposts in recent weeks," a source said. "It's no longer just about hospitalisations and protecting the NHS but cases and case numbers."

    Sunak was said to be concerned that the government's senior scientific and medical advisors were shifting the focus from protecting the National Health Service (NHS) from being overwhelmed to the far more ambitious goal of reducing cases to near-zero. At Wednesday's weekly Downing Street press conference, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said that while infections had fallen sharply from their peak, hospital admissions remained high and the lockdown must continue.

    The chancellor came under renewed pressure from both business and trade union leaders this week to extend the furlough payment scheme for laid-off workers until the summer — or even the end of the year.

    Moving the Goalposts

    Just hours after the Telegraph report Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi appeared to shift the goalposts again, suggesting the draconian restrictions should stay in place until all nine of the government's priority groups — some 32 million people — had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

    “We’ll set out our target after we’ve hit the February 15 target," Zahawi told the BBC on Thursday morning. “But you can see in the next ten or so days, we’ve got to do another — touching five million and so we keep that rate up, we will very quickly go down the list of the top nine.”
    © REUTERS / ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
    British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London

    Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the government's SAGE advisory committee, echoed Zahawi's comments. "Once the most vulnerable people, particularly those over 50 and those with chronic illnesses, are vaccinated then yes I think we can see a significant return to normality," he said, adding ominously that the UK could be "more or less back to normal for the summer".

    The rapid pace of the NHS immunisation campaign, which has seen more than 10 million of the 14 million-most vulnerable receive at least one dose, had raised hopes that the lockdown would be lifted around the time schools are set to reopen to all pupils on March 8, allowing three weeks for the vaccine to give them immunity.

    That 14 million comprises the top four 'cohorts' prioritised by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) — Collectively all over-70s, care home residents and staff and the "extremely clinically vulnerable". The next five groups include all over-50s in five-year cohorts, and all adults under 65 with medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus. 

    At the current rate of round 350,000 jabs-per-day, it would take until April 7 to give first doses to all nine cohorts — not taking into account their booster doses — and the three-week lag for immunity to kick in would delay the end of lockdown until at least May.

    NHS data has shown that less than one per cent of the 109,000 UK deaths so far have been among healthy under-60s.

    Lockdown-Sceptic Backbenchers

    Tory backbencher Mark Harper, chairman of the lockdown-sceptic COVID Recovery Group of some 70 MPs, tried to pin Zahawi down on a definite timetable for lifting the restrictions during a debate in Parliament later on Thursday.

    Harper asked if "Once the first nine groups have been vaccinated, accounting for 99 per cent of deaths and about 80 per cent of hospitalisations, that would be the right time for all restrictions to be relaxed so that we can get back to living as normal and get our children back to school and the economy fully open".

    British lawmaker Rishi Sunak, and Chancellor of the Exchequer leaves 10 Downing Street, where he was given the job by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the former Chancellor Sajid Javid, resigned, in London, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Extending Furlough Scheme Won't Restore Sense of Economic Normality in UK, Academic Says
    ​Zahawi said it was "important to wait for the evidence... of the impact of the vaccines on infection rates and on transmission" before Prime Minister Boris Johnson lays out his "roadmap" for reopening the economy on February 22. 

    Earlier Harper told Talk Radio that the "hugely powerful efficacy" of vaccines would make it possible to "unlock the economy and society" soon.

    ​Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith told the Mail Online: "The scientists are giving them all sorts of new reasons why you can't unlock. Of course for the scientists it doesn't make any difference really because they get paid anyway."

    Related:

    Fight! Fight! Fight! Schoolyard-Style Facedown Between UK Party Leaders After Commons COVID Clash
    Denmark 'Among the First' to Introduce Digital COVID-19 Passports in Hopes of Speedier Reopening
    Protests in Paris Against the Government's COVID Recovery Plan Amid Nationwide Strike
    UK Launches Trial Giving Volunteers Alternating Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19, Rishi Sunak
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse