Prince Harry Wants to Retain His Honorary Military Titles and Spend More Time in UK, Report Says

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have been residing in Los Angeles ever since they quit royal life. They are expected to reunite with the rest of the family this summer in order to celebrate the Queen’s birthday, as well as to unveil a statue of his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry is keen to retain his honorary military titles when he returns to the United Kingdom, The Daily Telegraph reported, citing the duke’s friend, who wished to remain anonymous. According to the source, the royal is expected to touch on the subject when he meets Her Majesty to review the so-called "Megxit" deal. "His military work is one of the most important things to him. Of course he wants to keep them", Harry’s friend told the newspaper, adding that the prince wants to spend more time in the United Kingdom.

Among the Duke’s titles are Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of Royal Air Force Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command. When the Sussexes announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the royal family it was revealed that Prince Harry would also step down from military appointments. However, Harry’s friend maintains that the royal wants to retain them.

In addition, he told the newspaper that the Duke also wants to retain his patronages as he spent 10 years serving in the military and has been engaged in the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event in which physically challenged servicemen and veterans take part. Earlier this week, the Duke announced that the games, which were originally planned to be held in The Hague in the spring of 2020, were again postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The development comes as the royal settled a libel action against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, over an article in which the newspaper claimed that the Duke had "snubbed" the Royal Marines after he quit royal life and moved to the United States. The newspaper published an apology, while Associated Newspapers was ordered to pay for the Duke’s legal costs.

Review of Megxit

On 8 January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step down from senior roles in the royal family in order to work to become financially independent. Back then, the couple said they would balance their time between Britain and North America, and continue to honour their duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.

Those who criticised the Sussexes for their exit claimed it was Meghan Markle's plan, dubbing the surprise departure "Megxit".

The couple struck an agreement with senior members of the family on their transition from royal life and had to review it last spring, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the meeting was postponed.

According to their website, the deal includes the following requirements: