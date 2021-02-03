UK Sends Letter to Brussels Asking to Extend ‘Grace Period’ for Irish Sea Checks, Reports Say

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove previously stated on Tuesday that the government wished to extend the exemption period established by the UK and EU for certain aspects of trade with Northern Ireland.

The UK government has sent a letter to the European Commission calling to prolong the "grace period" on checks for goods crossing between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, the BBC reported, citing an obtained copy of the written request.

According to the letter, the government hopes that the exemptions related to supermarket goods, pharmaceuticals, chilled meats, and parcels will remain in place until early 2023.

Later in the day, UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is expected to meet with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the trade flow issues between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Northern Ireland remained part of the European single market and customs unions when the United Kingdom withdrew from the European Union on 31 December 2020 under the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol, which essentially established a de facto customs border between Britain and the devolved UK region, requires certain products coming to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK to undergo checks upon arrival to comply with EU requirements on food and animals. However, the UK and the EU agreed on a so-called "grace period" of less strict checks that are expected to remain in place until April, so as to let British businesses adapt to the new arrangement.

However, the checks, in place since 1 January, have already caused delays in shipping and shortages at supermarkets.

Recently, Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs announced the suspension of physical inspections of products of animal origin at the ports of Larne and Belfast following reports of threats against the staff.