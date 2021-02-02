Register
15:21 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The British flag is seen at half mast.

    The UK 'Will Not Exist In 10 Years' Without Reform, Warns Former Welsh First Minister

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106745/55/1067455594_0:71:2000:1196_1200x675_80_0_0_fd79e01f6191bd8654744743a8410d20.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102021081959385-the-uk-will-not-exist-in-10-years-without-reform-warns-former-welsh-first-minister/

    Since the 2016 referendum on the UK's membership in the European Union and subsequent withdrawal, sentiment within Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland has drifted further towards support for breaking away from the union.

    The former first minister of Wales has warned that the United Kingdom may cease to exist as a country within the next decade.

    Labour MS Carwyn Jones told Radio Cymru on Tuesday that the UK needs to reform the relationship between its constituent nations to survive as a union, but added it may already be "too late" to prevent Scotland's withdrawal.

    He said that while he doesn't support independence, he would not be in favour of a union between England and Wales and that if it came to pass “we would have to think about what’s appropriate for the future.”

    He suggested that the UK adopt a more federal system in order to prevent an inevitable break-up.

    “Without some kind of change I don’t believe the United Kingdom will be here in ten years," Jones said.

    He added that there's not enough "flexibility from the UK government at the moment to secure the future of the nation" and warned that independence is "an earthquake," whether it happens through a "referendum or as the result of a war."

    “For me there is a different model that recognises that Wales is a sovereign country and that the United Kingdom is a union of countries that are members of that kingdom voluntarily," he said.
    “Now is it too late to contemplate that situation – is it too late to offer that model to the people of Scotland – that’s something that worries. Maybe it is too late."

    He urged for those who believe in a fairer union to to argue its case across the country.

    “What I would like to see, I am not in favour of independence, but I would like to see a much more federal system and a lot more equal in the United Kingdom," he said.

    Jones added that "the UK government can do whatever it wants, they can avoid the Barnett formula for example, and if they want to give money to Northern Ireland like they did and say to Wales and Scotland ‘you’re not getting a penny’, even though there’s a formula to use, they can."

    He called for a "much fairer system, that enables people to know what’s happening and of course to ensure more equality" and said he isn't favour of a United Kingdom that follows "the vision of Boris Johnson at the moment, which is more or less England, and parts that are tied into England."

    “That’s why I’m saying now that we have to think about new ways forward in order to avoid that."

    ​The former first minister's comments follow the publication of a survey commissioned by The Sunday Times in January, which polled Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, and Wales – it shows that people are doubting the union.

    In Scotland, 49 percent would back independence, while 44 percent are against it. The Scottish National Party leadership said it would seek to hold a "legal" referendum if they win a majority in the May Holyrood elections.

    The majority of respondents in Northern Ireland said they wish to remain in the UK (47 percent), with 42 percent in favour of unification. However, 51 percent said they would support a referendum on a united Ireland within the next five years, with 44 percent opposed.

    In Wales, 23 percent support leaving the UK while 31 percent support holding a referendum on the matter.

    ​Much of the growing independence sentiment has been attributed to the UK's withdrawal from the EU last year. Scotland and Northern Ireland voted largely in favour of remaining in the bloc despite the victory of the Leave campaign, largely due to English votes.

    Polling and increased electoral victories for nationalist parties in the devolved nations since the 2016 referendum has strained the relationship between the union's constituent parts and Westminster.

    Tags:
    Wales, nationalism, United Kingdom, Independence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse