Register
10:15 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People inspect lorries which arrived at the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland Britain January 1, 2021

    'Menacing' Activity Suspends Physical Brexit Checks at Ports as NI Protocol 'Stokes Tensions'

    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081768009_0:228:3235:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ec1f32f3bfb4e56ac8624dbb40cbdd92.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102021081955685-menacing-activity-suspends-physical-brexit-checks-at-ports-as-ni-protocol-stokes-tensions/

    Police had earlier launched an investigation into graffiti opposing the post-Brexit Irish Sea border that was painted in some loyalist areas of Northern Ireland in recent days. Direct threats were also reportedly made against former prime minister and head of the government of the Republic of Ireland Leo Varadkar if he "set foot in Ulster".

    After regulatory Brexit animal-based food checks at the Belfast and Larne ports were suspended on Monday amid cited safety concerns, police have announced upcoming talks between force officials and partner agencies to discuss the unfolding challenges.

    "The safety of staff working at points of entry is of the utmost importance to us. Where we have any credible information we will share that with our partners and take appropriate action", PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan was quoted as saying.

    He added that boosted patrols were in place at Larne Port and other points of entry, to "reassure staff and the local community".

    On 1 February, Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs (Daera) announced it had decided "in the interests of the well-being of staff to temporarily suspend physical inspections of products of animal origin at Larne and Belfast" pending further discussions with the PSNI.

    A Daera spokesman was cited by the Belfast Telegraph as saying:

    "The situation will be kept under review and in the meantime full documentary checks will continue to be carried out as usual".

    According to Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, the decision to withdraw personnel at the ports was taken after twelve Mid and East Antrim Borough Council officials from Daera and the UK Border Force, assisting with checks at the Larne Port, were withdrawn from their duties on Monday.

    ​As the volatile situation in the area had caused "extreme distress and worry to staff", officials said they had "no option but to withdraw them from their duties in order to fulfill its duty of care and carry out a full risk assessment with the PSNI, Food Standards Agency, and Daera".

    'Menacing Behaviour'

    The official moves to "protect staff" were triggered by an "upsurge in sinister and menacing behaviour in recent weeks".

    ​Last month, reports surfaced that disturbing graffiti had appeared in the area, alluding to tensions about the Northern Ireland Protocol and referring to port staff as "targets". Furthermore, it is understood that concerns were raised after individuals were spotted taking down number plate details.

    "We have seen what I would describe as deeply troubling graffiti and a very notable upping of community tensions towards the NI Protocol, particularly in recent days. The health and well-being of our staff is always this council's number one priority and that is why the decision has been taken to withdraw them from their work at the port with immediate effect until we have very real assurances and full confidence that they can go about their duties without fear, threat, or concern for their well-being", said Mid and East Antrim Mayor Peter Johnston.

    First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster said she "utterly condemned" the threats.

    "I think it is utterly reprehensible that anyone who is going to their place of work should be threatened in this way", she said on UTV.

    NIP Tensions

    In Belfast, a raft of new post-Brexit checks on goods arriving at ports from Great Britain, introduced at the start of the year, had generated anger at the NI protocol, said the police.

    Border Control Posts (BCPs) were erected at Larne harbour, and two other facilities in NI because after the end of the Brexit transition on 1 January 2021, Northern Ireland remained in the single market for goods. Accordingly, some products entering Northern Ireland from the UK must be checked upon entry.

    Discontent in loyalist communities was reportedly "growing" over the Northern Ireland Protocol, designed to allow the country to follow the EU's customs rules as it has resulted in "red tape" delays at ports elsewhere, due to new declarations and checks.

    Lorry trailers are seen in the port of Larne, Larne Northern Ireland, December 30, 2020. Picture taken with a drone December 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    Lorry trailers are seen in the port of Larne, Larne Northern Ireland, December 30, 2020. Picture taken with a drone December 30, 2020

    The current post-Brexit hassle at the border has resulted in a surge of Irish freight volumes to and from European Union ports in January, the government of the Republic of Ireland said on Monday.

    Traders are said to be skirting the speedier route to the continent through Britain to avoid delays, resulting in volumes plunging 50 percent on routes between Ireland and Britain in January, the government said.

    A diplomatic source was quoted by The Guardian as deploring the fact that unforeseen consequences of the NI protocol were stoking tensions.

    "Where is the flexibility and the creative solutions that the EU called for during the Brexit negotiations? Every day there are new twists and complications and these are touching the notions of identity and sovereignty, which are hugely sensitive were the cause of past conflicts", the source said.

    Related:

    UK Firms Reportedly Urged to Set Up EU Bases to Dodge Post-Brexit ‘Administrative Nightmare’
    Irish FM Blames Brexit for Food Supply Disruptions in Northern Ireland
    Neither COVID, Nor Brexit: What's the Reason Behind Food Shortages in Northern Ireland?
    UK's B5 Raising the Alarm: Will British Businesses Weather Post-Brexit Red Tape & Border Obstacles?
    Tags:
    Belfast, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), post-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse