Register
12:43 GMT01 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex looks on during a visit to 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base in Bickleigh, in Devon, England, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

    Prince Harry Settles Libel Suit Against the Mail on Sunday Publisher Over 'Baseless' Marines Story

    © AP Photo / Finnbarr Webster
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081946114_0:106:2776:1668_1200x675_80_0_0_274797f96c1761c164129785135ebd2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102011081946069-prince-harry-settles-libel-suit-against-the-mail-on-sunday-over-baseless-story-on-his-marines-role/

    The Duke of Sussex officially stepped down from his senior royal post back in March, flying to Canada and later Los Angeles with wife Meghan and their son Archie. His military titles, including Captain General of the Royal Marines, have remained on hold since then.

    Britain’s Prince Harry has settled a label suit against the Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over the papers’ articles that claimed that the Duke of Sussex had “snubbed” the Royal Marines following his departure from the United Kingdom.

    The prince has now won “substantial damages” from the publisher and has received a formal apology, Reuters reported following a remote hearing at London’s High Court on Monday that detailed the settlement.

    ‘Baseless’ Claims & Other Lawsuits

    The suit relates to The Mail on Sunday article, published on 25 October, which claimed, citing “informed sources”, that the prince “has not been in touch by phone, letter nor email since his last appearance as an honorary Marine” following his departure from the senior royal post in March. It also argued that the royal has ignored a personal letter from ex-head of the British Army, Lord Dannatt, on the subject.

    Prince Harry, whose military titles have been frozen amid a decision to leave the royal household but still not handed over to anyone else, was outraged by the claims.

    His legal team said in court that the papers have “disregarded” the royal’s “reputation in its eagerness to publish a barely researched and one-sided article in pursuit of the imperative to sell newspapers and attract readers to its website”.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Saturday, March 7, 2020
    © AP Photo / Eddie Mulholland
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Saturday, March 7, 2020

    Moreover, they said, the allegations “frustrated and saddened” the duke, who is concerned that they will damage his credibility among veterans and serving individuals with mental health issues who the prince is trying to help.

    “The claimant reasonably fears that this will, in turn, have devastating effects upon such individuals, including leaving them more susceptible to suicide,” the prince’s lawyers said.

    The Mail On Sunday had actually issued a written apology to the duke in December, admitting that the story, rebuked by the prince’s lawyer Jenny Afia as “baseless, false and defamatory” was not entirely true. Prince Harry was actually in touch with his British Navy commando force, the paper said, revealing that they had now made a donation to the foundation that had been organising Invictus Games for injured army personnel which were created by the Duke of Sussex.

    This is just one of the defamation lawsuits the Queen’s grandson and his wife have initiated against the British press. The prince is also suing two other major outlets, The Sun and the Daily Mirror, for “illegal interception” of his voicemail messages. His wife meanwhile is to face The Mail on Sunday in court, which she accuses of violating the UK’s law on data protection, misusing personal information and infringing copyrights after the paper published parts of the letter she had written to her estranged father. The trial on the case was supposed to be held in January 2021 but was delayed by nine months at the royal’s request.

    Tags:
    lawsuit, Royal Marines, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse