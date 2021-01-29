UK Awaits Explanations From EU About Possible Vaccines Exports Control

On Friday, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said that the exports of certain products, including coronavirus vaccines, would require authorization. The decision on limiting the exports of vaccines was made in the European Union after the AstraZeneca company announced delays in vaccine supplies, citing production problems while reaffirming its commitment to UK deliveries.
"The UK government is urgently seeking an explanation from the European Commission about the statements issued by the EU today and assurances as to its intentions. The UK has legally binding agreements with vaccine suppliers and it would not expect the EU, as a friend and ally, to do anything to disrupt the fulfillment of these contracts," the prime minister's office said on late Friday.
The United Kingdom has launched a mass vaccination program using vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer. London has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, whose delivery may be under threat over the new EU regulation.
