Register
19:09 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lorries queue at the Port of Dover following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Dover, Britain, December 27, 2020

    UK's B5 Raising the Alarm: Will British Businesses Weather Post-Brexit Red Tape & Border Obstacles?

    © REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRA
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1f/1081616795_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6a7cdddd7b56081a3b179d4c5cb0dc53.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101291081923231-uks-b5-raising-the-alarm-will-british-businesses-weather-post-brexit-red-tape--border-obstacles/

    The British five (B5) major business lobby groups have warned the government about "significant difficulties" at UK ports following the country's withdrawal from the EU single market. UK academics have weighed up the potential consequences of red tape and other post-Brexit obstacles.

    The B5, which is comprised of the British Chambers of Commerce, Confederation of British Industry, Federation of Small Businesses, Institute of Directors, and Make UK, fear that when the EU grace period ends over the next two months, red tape problems at the border may deteriorate even further as cross-border traffic, which is usually low in January, is due to increase in spring.

    In a letter to the government, business lobby groups highlighted that more than half of businesses moving goods through the Dover-Calais route are experiencing delays due to new customs processes and other "sizable obstacles". Earlier, the Evening Standard reported that lorry drivers are spending an average of 3% to 5% longer moving across UK borders because of customs red tape. Meanwhile, ITV revealed that roughly 3,400 lorries a day travelled from the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel to Northern France last week, with 65% of these being empty.

    Inevitable Post-Brexit Barriers

    "Brexit was predicted to cause some disruption because of all the new procedures and this is what we are seeing now", says Panicos Demetriades, professor of financial economics at the University of Leicester and former governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus. "Whether these are just teething problems, with firms getting used to new customs procedures or something more permanent, only time will tell".

    In general, there will be a continued impact on trade between the UK and the EU due to Britain's pull-out of the single market, "the beauty of which is that there are no barriers to trade whatsoever", the professor presumes.

    Since 1 January, British haulers have become bogged down in red tape, being obligated to fill out piles of documents, in order to comply with rules regarding origins, VATs and health checks so that they may deliver their products to the continent.

    Meanwhile, some UK firms that export their goods to the EU said they were encouraged by government officials to establish subsidiaries in the union to minimise disruption under post-Brexit trade rules. In response to the report, the Department for International Trade asserted that it was "not government policy".

    "One can possibly imagine ways in which the government can provide assistance to help companies navigate the red tape, but these are expensive", notes Professor Michael Ben-Gad, a distinguished economist at City, University of London. "In the end once you are out of a customs union, trade involves inspections and bureaucracy in order to ensure that rules of origin agreements are not flouted".

    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Drivers delivering to EU through Dover

    UK & EU Small Businesses Likely to Reduce Cross-Border Trade

    The end result of these obstacles, for small producers in particular, will be "less business" with the EU, according to Ben-Gad, who believes that the bloc's small businesses will be hurt as well. As a result, British consumers will "enjoy less choice and variety in the goods they buy and also pay more because of lessened competition", he suggests.

    While the main idea behind Brexit was that the UK will be able to trade with the rest of the world freely once it leaves the EU, this promise has yet to materialise, the professor says, adding that "the trade relationship outside the EU is the same as before, but substantially worse with the EU".

    "The British had lots of reasons to object to the way the EU operated, but the UK had a reasonably good deal – access to the single market of 450 million people without membership in either Schengen or the Eurozone", argues the academic. "I doubt the UK will re-join the EU or the single market, but I can imagine a time when the UK, disappointed with its new trade arrangements, asks to join a customs union with the EU".

    The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, earlier issued a statement on the government’s commitment to helping companies adjust to the new circumstances. On 28 January, Gove chaired a meeting of the Brexit Business Taskforce with the B5, acknowledging "challenges with specific aspects of our new trading relationship with the EU". The UK government's press release asserts that overall, businesses "have adapted well to the changes" and that border traffic is "increasing day by day". The website notes that the level of compliance remains "very high", with "turnbacks stable at less than 5% of total traffic – either for failing to meet customs requirements or lack of a negative COVID test".

    Related:

    Neither COVID, Nor Brexit: What's the Reason Behind Food Shortages in Northern Ireland?
    Turmoil as EU Citizens Offered Money to Voluntarily Leave UK Post-Brexit
    Denmark, Norway Lock Horns Over Fisheries in Post-Brexit Feud
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, ports, border, Dover, red tape, Brexit, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse