COVID-19 Vaccine of US Company Novavax Shows 89.3% Efficacy in Phase 3 Trial in UK

“Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, met the primary endpoint, with a vaccine efficacy of 89.3%, in its Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the United Kingdom (UK),” the company said in a statement on late Thursday.
In July 2020, Novavax received $1.6 billion from the US government to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. The European Union, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand have already expressed their wish to purchase this vaccine.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, over 101.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with at least 2.18 million fatalities, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.
