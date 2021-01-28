PM Johnson Says Endless Talk About Scotland’s Referendum Now Completely Irrelevant to Most People

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated while in Scotland that the Scots already went to a referendum back in 2014, and now want to focus on issues that matter. He noted that the very same people who have been calling for another popular vote claimed at the time that the 2014 one was a "once in a generation event".
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called out Johnson’s trip, questioning whether his reasons for visiting the constituent country are “really essential” and arguing it could be misinterpreted by the public.
According to the latest opinion polls, a majority of Scots would back independence, although Johnson has repeatedly said that now is not the time for a new referendum that could end the 314-year-old union of England and Scotland.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
