Register
17:49 GMT27 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Craig Murray's Contempt of Court Trial Ends, as Judges Adjourn to Consider Complex and Novel Case

    Mohamed Elmaazi
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390067_0:21:2730:1557_1200x675_80_0_0_5fdddd3ddbd9cf92ea8291d624099b6b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101271081888584-craig-murrays-contempt-of-court-trial-ends-as-judges-adjourn-to-consider-complex-and-novel-case/

    The former UK ambassador turned whistleblower found himself charged with contempt of court after publishing his observations of ex- Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond's prosecution. Evidence has been unveiled suggesting that Salmond, who was found not guilty on all of the charges, may have been victim of a conspiracy to undermine him politically

    The contempt of court case against former UK ambassador turned whistleblower Craig Murray completed on the afternoon of 27 January 2021, at the High Court in Edinburgh. Murray, a historian and journalist who publishes articles via personal blog, was charged with three counts of contempt of court by the Scottish Lord Advocate in relation to articles and social media posts that he published both before and during the March 2020 criminal trial of former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond.

    Alex Salmond was charged with 13 counts of sexual harassment and assault and was ultimately found not guilty on all counts. A judicial review in the High Court of Scotland, into the investigation and handling of Salmond's case, found the process to be "unlawful", "procedurally unfair" and "tainted by apparent bias".

    Murray, has critiqued the prosecution against Salmond for being a politically motivated "stitch-up". He was not alone in his assessment. For example, Solicitor Advocate Gordon Dangerfield told Sputnik in January 2021 that emails and text messages between Scottish civil servants, members of the SNP bureaucracy and alleged victims, reveal what appears to be a conspiracy to destroy Salmond's reputation and political career. A parliamentary inquiry has also been opened up into the Scottish government's handling of Salmond's case.

    Murray's case was heard by a three-judge panel. The Lord Justice General, Lord Justice Clerk, and Lords Commissioners of Justiciary. Lady Leeona J Dorian, who is the Lord Justice Clerk and the second most senior judge in Scotland, oversaw the hearing and asked all the questions to the respective parties. Lady Dorian was also the trial judge overseeing Salmond's trial.

    The Charges

    Contempt of court charges can either be brought by a judge or the Crown.

    There are three offences Murray is charged with:

    1. Publication of material that creates a "substantial risk" of prejudicing the jury in violation of the Contempt of Court Act 1981;
    2. Reporting on the exclusion of two jurors in violation of a court order "preventing publication of the details of the issues raised by the Advocate Depute on 23 March 2020" as they related to the jurors' removal; and
    3. 'Jigsaw identification' of alleged victims who testified against Salmond.

    John Scott QC, speaking for the Respondent (ie Murray) started off his oral submissions explaining that the case represented important issues "raised in circumstances of some complexity and some novelty".

    Publication of Material That Creates "Substantial Risk" to Prejudice the Jury

    The Crown's case, in respect of Murray publishing material creating a "substantial risk" of prejudicing the jury, rested on two articles. One article was published in August 2019 entitled "The Alex Salmond Fit-Up" and another in January 2020 entitled "Yes Minister Fan Fiction". Alex Prentice QC, the Advocate Depute representing the Crown, also raised the argument that Murray is responsible for "improper moderation" of comments underneath these two articles on his website.

    Murray's team argued that too much time had passed between the articles being published and the contempt of court petition, which wasn't filed until after the Salmond's trial was over and he was acquitted of all the charges in March 2020. For that reason alone, the charges should be refused they argued. Murray's position is also that, in any event, the articles not violating the Contempt of Court Act. The January 2020 article in particular represented a fictional account deliberately written in the form of the 1980s British political satire "Yes Minister", the court heard.

    Former First Minister Alex Salmond
    © AFP 2020 / Andy Buchanan
    Craig Murray Charged with Contempt of Court for Alex Salmond Trial Reporting
    Lady Dorian also questioned Prentice about the amount of time that had passed between the articles being published and the charges being brought against Murray. She also noted that, to her recollection, the articles even pre-empted any preliminary hearings in Salmond's case, let alone his trial which began in March. Prentice conceded that a substantial amount of time had passed between the publication and the charges. The Crown "could have brought formal proceedings to draw the matter to the attention of the court [at the time]", Prentice said, but, "after careful consideration decided not to do that". Instead, the prosecutors' office sent a letter suggesting that the January 2020 article might violate the contempt of court act. Murray submitted that if a judge had ordered him to remove the article, which never happened, then he would have.

    Prentice nonetheless argued that the two articles are relevant for context as they demonstrate "the attitudes of the Respondent [ie Murray] towards his responsibilities in maintaining anonymity [of alleged victims in the Salmond case]". It is unclear how persuaded the judge's were of this latter argument. Murray's legal team submitted to the court that if the prosecution considered the articles a risk to the identity of protected witnesses (the anonymity order wasn't made by the court until ten and six months following the publications of the two articles respectively) then they could have raised the matter with the court. The Respondent's submissions are that because the Crown never raised any concerns to the court they should not now be permitted to claim that these articles risked indirectly providing information that could result in the identification of protected witnesses.

    Murray's team also rejects the argument that they can be held liable for comments made by people other than him, either in reply to his social media posts or on his blog. 

    Reporting on the Exclusion of Jurors in Alleged Violation of a Court Order

    Murray could not have violated the court order made in relation to the exclusion of a jury member, Scott submitted to the court. This is because his article on the subject did not directly refer to “the issues raised by the Advocate Depute” (i.e the reasons why the two jurors were removed) on 23 March 2020, and that was the only thing that the court order prohibited. The Crown itself acknowledges that Murray's article does not violate the precise wording of the order, but nonetheless contend that he violated it by offering his own explanation for the removal of the jurors. An explanation that the Crown, paradoxically, considered to be “bizarre and unfounded”, whilst simultaneously considering it to violate the bar on mentioning "the issues raised by the Advocate Depute" in support of the removal of the jurors.

    'Jigsaw Identification'

    The final, and perhaps most complex charge, Murray faces is the allegation that his articles, either individually or in conjunction with other articles and material that can be obtained including via Google and social media, could indirectly result in members of the public determining the identity of alleged victims in the Salmond case. This is known as "jigsaw identification".

    Whether this charge is considered proven by the court, may well be determined by how the judges choose to interpret the law relating to jigsaw identification.

    Prentice argued that the order should be interpreted widely. This would potentially mean that a journalist would violate the law if someone who already has intimate knowledge of the case could piece together enough information from their articles to identify a protected witnesses.

    Scott argued that to interpret the court order so widely would be unfair under the circumstances and would be a violation of the Article 10 rights of journalists and the public, thereby infringing on their right to impart and receive information. He noted that if the court decides to take that course of action further guidance and consideration would have to be given by judge's when specifying their orders protecting the identity of participants in court cases. 

    Scotland's then First Minister Alex Salmond poses for photographs outside his home in Strichen, Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014.
    © AP Photo / Scott Heppell
    Scotland’s Ex-First Minister Alex Salmond Acquitted of All Sexual Assault Charges - Reports
    In support of his position, Scott cited a 2020 family law case. He quoted Mr Justice Hayden, in the case of A Local Authority - and - the mother and others, who determined that[pdf, p 8]:

    "The potential for jigsaw identification, by which is meant diverse pieces of information in the public domain, which when placed together reveal the identity of an individual, can sometimes be too loosely asserted and the risk overstated. [...] jigsaws come with varying complexities. A 500-piece puzzle of Schloss Neuschwanstein [19th century German castle] is a very different proposition to a 12-piece puzzle of Peppa Pig."

    Hayden explained that, "whilst some information in the public domain may be pieced together by those determined to do so, the risk may be relatively remote. The remoteness of the risk would require to be factored in to the balancing exercise when considering the importance of the Article 10 rights".

    Consideration should also be given that in complex cases, it "might [also] be possible for good faith errors to be made there", Scott told the court.

    Lady Dorian appeared to accept that when assessing whether jigsaw information violated a court order it may be necessary to determine the facts on a case-by-case basis. "I suppose that it may be that the assessment of this has got to be fact sensitive from the point of view of jigsaw identification, as opposed to other forms of identification", Lady Dorian said towards the end of the hearing. "Jigsaw is to some extent fact sensitive", she conceded.

    Tommy Talks
    © Sputnik
    Who Wants to Destroy Alex Salmond?
    Murray's legal submissions to the court also contended that mainstream news outlets, such as the BBC, provided far more jigsaw information which he deliberately excluded. In effect, Murray argued a form of selective prosecution for doing less than what others had done. Scott made clear that his client went to great lengths not to identify protected witnesses and strongly rebutted the prosecution's assertions that he was deliberately seeking to violate he order.

    Another key point raised by Scott was that it is not possible for the prosecution to rely on Google searches to support the claim that information from Murray's articles could be put into search engines to determine the identity of protected witnesses. The algorithms are constantly changing, Scott told the court, and their own search results did not match those submitted by the Crown. Lady Dorian herself raised the point that search results made now could not be said to produce the same results that would have appeared last year. A conclusion that Prentice himself accepted during the hearing.

    A "Political Stitch-Up"?

    Murray has previously described the charges against him as politically motivated due to characterisation of Salmond's as itself being a politically motivated "stitch-up".

    The former ambassador to Uzbekistan recently wrote that his defence team believe his case to be the "first modern prosecution in Scotland (or England) for a publication allegedly influencing a jury in favour of the defendant". "It has always been assumed the Crown and the judge are big enough to counter any prejudice against the Crown", he added. Scott also briefly raised this point with the court.

    Tommy Talks
    © Sputnik
    A Political Witch Hunt
    The Crown are not alleging that Salmond's trial was unfair or that any jury member was actually prejudiced by Murray's articles.

    If convicted, Murray faces up to two years in prison and an unlimited fine. The three judges must apply the threshold of 'beyond all reasonable doubt' when making findings of fact in his case. It was originally expected that the trial would extend to a second day, however the proceedings came to a close with Lady Dorian declaring that it will "take time to consider decision" and that the court would issue their verdict in writing "in due course".

    Related:

    Craig Murray Charged With Contempt of Court for Alex Salmond Trial Reporting
    Scotland’s Ex-First Minister Alex Salmond Acquitted of All Sexual Assault Charges
    Who Wants to Destroy Alex Salmond?
    A Political Witch Hunt
    Tags:
    contempt of court, Craig Murray
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Swedish soldier with the Wartofta Tank Company, Skaraborg Regiment carries a round during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge, 5 June 2018.
    Beauty on Duty: Female Soldiers Standing Guard for Their Homeland
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse