The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union just over 4 years ago, beginning a process of negotiation and withdrawal from the bloc. Despite the referendum swinging for leave, the majority of young people supported remain.

Top officials from the European Union are planning to initiate a communication campaign designed to teaching young Brits about the bloc according to a leaked internal document seen by The Express on Monday.

The document reportedly outlines a scheme to target the UK's "younger generation" due to a perceived high level of support among the youth for the EU.

According to the report, Brussels officials will "continue to engage with British citizens as well as the EU27 citizens living in the country" and the European parliament will utilise "a liaison function with national and regional authorities, media relations" with the purpose of reaching the UK. The body's office in London will also be maintained.

EU parliament secretary-general Klaus Welle called for the direct targeting of supporters of Brussels and the Europan project in Britain.

"With reference to citizen and stakeholder communication and outreach, the Office will focus its actions on the and foster contacts with the millions of EU27 nationals who exercised their right of free movement to come to the UK and now find themselves in a third country", Welle's memo outlines.

"And with UK citizens, especially the younger generation, of whom 71 per cent voted to remain in the EU".

Entitled the 'communication programmes requiring an adaptation of the rules', Brussel's officials set out five major areas through which the bloc could engage with young UK citizens.

These include EU finding to for trips to the parliament and adjusting rules for Brits to access 'Opinion Multiplier Group' events.

Another way they aim to build links with British supporters is through increased interactions with BUK schools, organising trips to Brussels and Strasbourg.

"Opinion multiplier groups, youth groups and organisations will be able to participate in debates and events offered by the European parliament like the European Youth Event, which brings together thousands of young Europeans every two years in Strasbourg and online", said the memo to the Bureau committee - the top decision-making body in the EU parliament.

"UK schools will also be able to participate in Euroscola, an immersive experience that takes place in the chamber of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, allowing secondary school students to learn about European integration by experiencing it first-hand".

The memo also reportedly said that schools could "take part in the European Parliament Ambassador Schools Programme", a scheme which invites student, typically from EU member states, to visit the parliament building and partake in mock plenary sessions, and attend talks from EU parliament senior officials, including vice-presidents.

This follows the United Kingdom's total withdrawal from the European Union's regulatory structures at the end of last year. The 2016 vote to leave the European Union primarily saw young people vote to remain in the bloc while older age groups backed a leave vote.