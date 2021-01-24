Steam Rising From Westminster Palace Mistaken for Smoke Causes Panic – Video

The fire alarm in London's Houses of Parliament went off earlier today, as steam – initially mistaken for smoke – bellowed from the building's roof.
Jessica Gallardo filmed the incident and shared the video on Twitter.
There’s a fire alarm and a lot of smoke coming out from Parliament in London! #ParliamentFire #LondonFire pic.twitter.com/EIhyATUxUq— Jessica Gallardo (@Jeebe) January 24, 2021
Later, she added that she had not seen a fire.
Ok, for everybody asking, I’m going off from what the official alarm stated. I did NOT see any fire.— Jessica Gallardo (@Jeebe) January 24, 2021
The UK government later confirmed that it was "just steam," as quoted by The Daily Express. However, lawmakers have not explained why the fire alarm sounded.
The Restoration and Renewal Sponsor Body has repeatedly warned that the Houses of Parliament need major repairs, with over 40,000 problems reported in the past three years, the paper added.
