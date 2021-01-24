Register
11:54 GMT24 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Banana cut

    'Serious Threat to the Banana Industry' as £100,000 in Tariffs Slapped on Fruit from Ghana

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107816/96/1078169618_0:0:1366:768_1200x675_80_0_0_13755b78e11cbabec249a28ffeff3ff7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101241081864517-serious-threat-to-the-banana-industry-as-100000-in-tariffs-slapped-on-fruit-from-ghana/

    The tariffs are being imposed despite the fact that a consensus had been reached between the United Kingdom and Ghana at the end of the last year.

    At least £100,000 (nearly $137,000) of tariffs have been imposed on a shipment of so-called Fairtrade-certified Ghanaian bananas as a result of trade agreement complications caused by the United Kingdom as it was leaving the European Union.

    The UK finally left the EU on 31 December as part of the Brexit process, reaching a trade deal with the European Union very close to the transition deadline. As a result, some other “continuity” deals intended to roll over the terms of trade the UK enjoyed as a European Union member still hang in the balance. Ghana is one of several countries the UK previously had preferential trading arrangements with through its membership in the EU. Now trade with the former British colony in western Africa is in limbo.

    Exports from these countries, for now, face Britain's Generalised Scheme of Preferences, which applies import duties at reduced rates on developing countries.

    The head of the Commons international trade committee has warned the government, in a letter seen by The Independent, saying that “Thousands of jobs in rural areas will be put at risk.”

    George Kporye, manager of the company Golden Exotics slammed the tariffs, calling them “unsustainable” and stressed that “it is important that a solution is found as quickly as possible.”

     “If this issue continues for weeks, it will put the jobs of over 3,000 workers, mostly in rural communities, at great risk,” he said.

    Keith Sadler, managing director of importers Compagnie Fruitiere UK says that his firm was paying weekly tariffs of £20,000 (approx. $27,000), saying that it is one million per year if combined, and that “No business can operate with that level of extra costs.” He also warned that the company might have to turn its back on Ghana: “This is a serious threat to the banana industry and it needs to be resolved before we have to make difficult decisions.”

    Scottish National Party MP Angus MacNeil asked Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss to explain why a statement by the Department on New Year’s Eve said “an agreement had been reached on all the main issues”, adding that the text would be finalised in weeks. MacNeil pointed out that Ghana sends more than 40 percent of its exports to the UK and that thousands of jobs in rural areas of the country of more than 30 million people might be put at risk.

    The Department for International Trade blamed Ghana for failing to “engage with us fully until it was too late”.

    “We share the Ghanaian government’s concern for their banana industry, and that is one of the reasons why we made an early and generous proposal to Ghana that would have guaranteed their continued and lasting access to the UK market, but they chose not to take this take up,” a spokesperson said.

    “We are glad Ghana is working with us to reach an agreement, and the restoration of our trading terms is in sight. It is the responsibility of both our countries to work to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

    Ghana, however, argued that a rollover deal would have meant agreeing on a different tariff for UK goods than its neighbours, which would have undermined customs union and damaged relationships. Ghana is the world's second-largest cocoa exporter, and 59% of the country's workforce is involved in agriculture.

    Meanwhile, UK exporters have also faced challenges due to the last-minute tariff-free trade deal truck by Brussels and London, having been inundated with challenges such as the necessity of filling out extra paperwork, in order to comply with rules regarding origins, VATs and health checks before they are able to deliver their products to the continent. A recent report by trade insurance company Euler Hermes Group SAS revealed that post-Brexit rules may cost British exporters up to $34 billion in 2021 due to weak demand and excessive bureaucracy.

    Tags:
    import, banana, Ghana, Trade, Brexit, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse