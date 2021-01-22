Boris Johnson: New 'British' Strain of Covid-19 Deadlier Than Previously Thought

There is "some evidence" that new strain of the coronavirus discovered in the UK last month is more deadly than previously believed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.
"I must tell you this afternoon that we've been informed today that in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant, the variant that was first identified in London and the southeast, may be associated with a highter degree of mortality," Johnson said, speaking in a briefing on Friday.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)