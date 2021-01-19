Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Biggest Sellouts', Warns of Catastrophe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to public attention, however, ever since they decided to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family, they've become the subject of constant media scrutiny with various experts commenting on their lifestyle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded the "biggest royal sellouts". In a recent episode of the "True Royalty" podcast, Duncan Larcombe suggested that the couple's desire to quit royal life has nothing to do with privacy, but the desire to get rich "We now know what it is. The evidence is there. It was the biggest royal sellout in the history of the family", the royal expert said, pointing to the pair's deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Larcombe said the agreements are so lucrative that Prince Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, may become a "billion-heir royal". The expert, however, believes the deals may be a "catastrophe" for the Royal Family.

"When 50 million people are watching Harry's chat about organic yoghurt or whatever it is that he wants to promote, and 5,000 people are watching his brother – Prince William, the future King – do a royal engagement, opening a supermarket in Hemel Hempstead or whatever – that is when it becomes a problem", Larcombe said.

The expert then accused the couple of using their 1-year-old son to attract attention. A special holiday podcast released at the end of December featured, among other guests, their son who wished listeners a Happy New Year.

"What a surprise [that] more family silver is out for sale – let's use Archie as clickbait", Larcombe said.

The royal expert also touched on the couple's relations with other members of the Royal Family. Local media reported that the pair's decision to quit royal life caused a serious rift, with Harry's elder brother Prince William refusing to speak with him.

Larcombe claims "things are better" now between the two, although he admits there are issues the brothers need to overcome.

Local media reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reunite with the rest of the family this summer to celebrate the Queen's 95th birthday as well as to unveil a statue of Princess Diana. It will be placed in the garden of Kensington Palace on 1 July on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Megxit

On 8 January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family in order to work to become financially independent. Back then, the couple said they would balance their time between Britain and North America, and continue to honour their duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.

The announcement shocked the world and polarised the British public. Reports at the time even suggested some members of the Royal Family were not warned in advance and learned about the couple's decision via the news.

Those who criticised the Sussexes for their exit claimed it was Meghan Markle's plan, dubbing the surprise departure Megxit.