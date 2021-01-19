Register
09:08 GMT19 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Attempts to 'Rip Up' UK's Worker Protections Will Be Met With Stiff Resistance, Union Leader Insists

    © CC BY 2.0 / War on Want
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081806973_0:90:3276:1932_1200x675_80_0_0_069f189e05e21821a3ecf3b6b6f2bc44.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101191081806562-attempts-to-rip-up-uks-worker-protections-will-be-met-with-stiff-resistance-union-leader-insists/

    Britain's 48-hour work week, minimum wage and other employment protections are currently under review by Boris Johnson’s Tory government, now that the Kingdom has exited the EU and finalised its deal with the trading block.

    Ian Hodson is the National President Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union. Hodson explained to Sputnik why he thinks proposed changes to employment law in the UK, now that Britain has left the EU, represent an assault on worker’s rights that will affect the most precarious of workers the most and that must be resisted.

    Sputnik: Explain what is known about current government proposals to amend the rights of workers in the UK.

    Ian Hodson: Recent reports suggest the Tories are drawing up plans to rip up workers protection that was enshrined in EU law. Suggestions are they are drawing up plans to put forward a package of deregulatory measures. At this time, leaks suggest they intend to end the 48-hour week protection returning to the days when bosses could force workers to work any number of hours to meet business's needs, reduce the number of breaks and cut the right to overtime payments covered by the directive.

    Still, reports suggest the deregulation could go even further [such as exempting] start-up firms from employment law and minimum wage requirements, including [with] regional variations.   

    Sputnik: What kinds of workers would be most directly impacted by these changes?

    Ian Hodson: All workers could be hit by these proposals and lives could be put at risk as we return to a long work hour culture; tired drivers especially would be of great concern. Government officials said that Britain gold-plates EU standards by offering 5.6 weeks and suggested the rest of Europe enjoys four weeks which, if enacted upon, would remove up to eight days of working peoples’ holiday entitlement.

    Low paid workers or those who have their wages boosted by commission and/or do regular overtime could be hit particularly hard if the changes go ahead. Many of the worst affected will be the very key workers on the frontline defending us from COVID-19 at this time.

    McStrike UK McDonald's Workers on Strike 12 November 2019 - CREDIT War on Want
    © CC BY 2.0 / War on Want
    McStrike: UK McDonald's Workers Go on Strike as Part of 'Fast Food Global Day of Action'

    We see the consequences of the Tories' last deregulation policies, from the last decade, coming back to devastate us by undermining The Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, which has meant the lowering of safety standards. The failure to prepare with the necessary PPE has not only cost lives but has been shown to have had a devastating impact on the UK economy as we were so unprepared to deal with this COVID-19 crisis.

    Sputnik: Would these changes breach EU regulations that the UK was bound to when it was still within the union?

    Ian Hodson: It's likely the changes may have some repercussions on the recent deal, but the deal was abysmal on protecting workers' rights. It's probably not going to be a significant impact.

    Sputnik: The Financial Times, which broke the story about the proposed changes to worker protections, quoted a government spokesperson saying that the UK "has one of the best workers' rights records in the world", and that "Leaving the EU allows us to continue to be a standard-setter and protect and enhance UK workers' rights." How do you respond to those comments?

    Ian Hodson: These measures are contrary to the claims the Government made in “levelling up” (a phrase used by the Tories during general election about raising standard on pay, job security and infrastructure in the North of England). They will cut pay, increase working time, reduce holidays and impact jobs, as employers will be able to reduce cost by forcing workers to work longer hours, meaning they won't need to recruit workers. This is about cutting costs and turning the UK into a sweatshop of the European Union. The UK has the worst record on issues of employment. Indeed, [former New Labour Prime Minister] Tony Blair used to boast about having the most restrictive employment legislation in the Western world, and successive governments have continued to reduce rights in the UK workplace.

    Sputnik: Is it not arguable that changes economic realities mean that businesses require more flexibility in terms of managing their staff?

    Ian Hodson: For Britain to survive as an independent nation outside the EU, it cannot continue to be reliant on having the most insecure and lowest paid workforce. It has to be bold and turn into a country that offers its citizens a better deal than the one they had. That requires creating an economy based on job security, higher pay and real gold-plated workplace rights. People didn't vote to leave for a worse deal, they voted to leave because they have been told their hardship was due to the restrictions placed on the country by the EU. People will not, in my opinion, respond well to the idea of being worse off after all these years of being told how much better off they would be.

    A man wears a mask in Trafalgar Square as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 23, 2020
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    UK Government Faces Lawsuit Over 'Failure' to Provide COVID-19 Support for Precarious Workers

    Sputnik: Are organised labour calling for their own proposals, in respect of the rules governing employees but also workers who are categorised as self-employed?

    Ian Hodson: Trade unions have always wanted to see a better deal for working people both inside and now outside the EU. There are differences, though employers will have to negotiate with our members if they want to take up this grab-for-profit opportunity. It's workers who are not organised in unions covered by a collective agreement that will likely suffer the most. 

    Our members, I'm sure, will not take the undermining of their hard-won terms and conditions lightly. The idea that they will meekly give up holidays or breaks [is misplaced]. They won't sit back and accept cuts to pay either, and if an employer wishes to find out what happens if they do go down this path, they will meet a membership prepared to strike.

    And that to me is the exact message unions should send to any fly-by-night employer whose eyes are lighting up with the thought of an even bigger bulging bank account on the backs of working people.

    Related:

    Largest Strike of Outsourced Workers at UK Universities Voted Through at University College London
    McStrike: UK McDonald's Workers Go on Strike as Part of 'Fast Food Global Day of Action'
    UK Unions Threaten to Strike if Wage Demands Not Met Amid Reports of Possible Pay Freeze
    UK University Staff Striking Over Pay and Pensions Also Call for PREVENT Programme to be Abolished
    Tags:
    employment right, workers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris wears an elegant one-shoulder satin bodycon gown at Showtime's 2012 EMMYEVE Soiree held at Sunset Tower on 22 September 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
    Fan of Pearls and Converse Sneakers: Style of US First Female Vice President Kamala Harris
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse