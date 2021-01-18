Shellfish Lorry With 'Brexit Carnage' Slogan Reportedly Parks Near 10 Downing Street

At least ten shellfish lorries, including one with the slogan "Brexit carnage", have parked on the road just metres from 10 Downing Street in central London, Reuters reported.
@theSNP, @ScotTories please share and give support to Scottish Shellfish Exporters who are protesting in London today at the impact of Brexit on their businesses. If this is not on mainstream news today ask yourself why? #BrexitBritain #BrexitDisaster pic.twitter.com/3KfxMqfsBl— Paul Pringle (@paulpingu) January 18, 2021
Police have asked the lorry drivers for details. The vehicles appeared downtown, a stone's throw away from the British prime minister's official office, after a series of issues had arisen regarding fish exports to the European Union in the wake of Brexit.
Several years ago the media jumped on hoey and farage doing their rotting fish prank on the Thames.— Calum_R91 (@CalumR91) January 18, 2021
This morning our own Scottish fishing industry is doing laps of Whitehall in protest and I can't see any kind of coverage anywhere.
What is going on? pic.twitter.com/3Po0amN7G9
In particular, quite a few Scottish fishermen have been unable to export their stocks to Europe after the EU withdrawal stipulated the introduction of catch certificates, health checks, and customs declarations, with the latter drastically delaying their delivery times and thus prompting European buyers to turn them down.
Shellfish exporters said they were protesting in London over post-Brexit red tape, which had been hindering their businesses, they complained.
