Register
20:13 GMT16 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People protesting about the UK government's austerity programme, of which universal credit is the flagship

    Labour Party Slams UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak's 'Devastating' Planned Cuts to Universal Credit

    © AP Photo
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107421/08/1074210864_0:145:2679:1651_1200x675_80_0_0_655e5afb79d627ee8dd2cdea20d657d4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101161081789893-labour-party-slams-uk-chancellor-rishi-sunaks-devastating-planned-cuts-to-universal-credit/

    The United Kingdom is currently in its third national pandemic lockdown amid rising cases of a new fast-spreading coronavirus strain. Westminster previously introduced further funding for benefits claimants but is reportedly set to replace the measure with a one-off cash payment.

    The Labour Party's shadow work and pensions secretary slammed the UK government’s Saturday announcement of “devastating” plans to introduce widespread cuts to benefit payments.

    Opposition party frontbencher Jonathan Reynolds said Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s decision to reduce financial support received by millions on Universal Credit (UC) “will be devastating for families already struggling to get by".

    Reynolds said that “bringing in a one-off payment that doesn’t even equal half the amount the government is planning to cut from millions of families’ incomes will damage our recovery".

    As the UK is facing a recession due to the fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the MP warned of further job losses and an encroaching end to the furlough scheme, which has subsidised the wages of those who have been forced out of work.

    Adding “a lump sum rather than extended support” will lead to people falling “through the gaps”, he said as unemployment support is currently at a 30-year low.

    “Instead of yet another inadequate sticking plaster, the government needs to do the right thing and cancel the cut to Universal Credit. If the chancellor refuses, we urge Conservative MPs to vote with Labour on Monday to give families the security and support they need”, Reynolds said.

    ​This comes as Sunak is allegedly set to introduce a one-off £500 ($679) payment for benefit claimants in place of continuing £20-per-week Universal Credit (UC) raise.

    The chancellor met with Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey to explore replacements to the UC payment system on Friday, the Times newspaper reports.

    In response to a query about the support payment, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a parliament committee on Monday that what he wants to see "is jobs, we want people in employment and we want to see the economy bouncing back".

    “And I think most people in this country want to see a focus on jobs and growth in wages than on welfare, but clearly we have to keep all of these things under review”, Johnson added.

    Citing allies of the chancellor, the Telegraph wrote that Sunak would be "very reluctant” to introduce a UC extension and the Financial Times reported that he would rather provide financial stimulus for job support measures.

    The issue will be discussed on Monday when Labour is set to organise opposition day debates and votes in the Commons on the change to benefits payment and on the provision of free school meals.

    Future budget plans will be introduced on 3 March, during which the chancellor will attempt to address the UK's nearly £400bn budget deficit.

    ​Experts warned on Friday that the UK is nearing “double-dip” recession, despite official Office for National Statistic (ONS) figures showing a gross domestic product (GDP) decline of an estimated -2.6%. Economists have widely predicted a fall of at least -5.7%.

    During the March 2020 beginning of the coronavirus outbreak and the first national pandemic lockdown measures, the chancellor raised UC and the basic working tax credit by £20 a week as part of a series of funding injections intended to mitigate the impact of the crisis. This saw an additional £1,040 added to claimants’ annual incomes.

    The UC payment increases are set to end in April, which will see low-income families in the UK have their weekly income cut.

    A £500 one-off stimulus check, which would be issued to almost six million claimants, could cost around £3bn to the state purse.

    Related:

    Chancellor Rishi Sunak Extends UK's Furlough Scheme Until March
    UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Set To Delay Tax Hikes Amid Third National Lockdown – Reports
    Tags:
    Labour party, Rishi Sunak, universal credit, welfare
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse