Register
07:59 GMT16 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), in a socially distanced and hybrid session of the House of Commons, in central London on 16 December 2020

    Boris Johnson Under Tory Pressure to Rethink Cuts to Universal Credit Payments Amid Pandemic

    © AFP 2020 / JESSICA TAYLOR
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/12/1081497278_0:236:3071:1964_1200x675_80_0_0_00da9f24a5b88f160e2dd52574a94a13.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101161081785907-boris-johnson-under-tory-pressure-to-rethink-cuts-to-universal-credit-payments-amid-pandemic--/

    Universal Credit was raised in the UK by £1,040 for the 2020/21 financial year, as the poorest families have been worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout, however, the Government was reportedly intending to slash the benefit, with Boris Johnson emphasising the 'focus' is on jobs rather than ‘welfare’.

    Boris Johnson is reportedly facing a looming backbencher revolt over his controversial plans to slash approximately £1,000 annually from universal credit payments, writes the Independent.

    The UK Prime Minister is said to be under pressure from a 50-strong faction of MPs, the Northern Research Group (NRG), to reconsider the move amid the coronavirus pandemic “until lockdown is lifted”.

    The emergency payment increase was seen as a much-needed measure to prop up those whose livelihoods had been hardest-hit by the COVID-19 health crisis and the ensuing lockdowns and restrictions.

    Six million families would be affected by the measure, the Child Poverty Action Group has warned, adding that 200,000 more children might be stripped of a crucial ‘lifeline’.

    The plea for the government to maintain the payments further - any decision to keep the higher rate may only be laid down in the March Budget - comes days before a Monday Parliamentary debate on keeping the £20 UC increase and extending it to legacy benefits.

    ​Stephen Crabb, a Tory ex-cabinet minister, hailed the effort of his colleagues in the Northern Research Group of MPs.

    ​The call by the “red wall” Tories - hailing from constituencies in the Midlands, Yorkshire, North East Wales and Northern England which historically tended to support the Labour Party – is contained in its submission to the Treasury ahead of the Budget on 3 March.

    The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, had announced that the government would publish the Budget on Wednesday, outlining the next phase of the plan to tackle the coronavirus and protect jobs.

    Other proposals in the submission seek a business rate “holiday”, a reduction of the VAT to 5 percent for tourism and leisure businesses hit by the pandemic.

    The abolition of the stamp duty on properties worth under £500,000 as well as an extension of the mortgage payments “holiday” for workers on furlough are also proposed as vital under the current challenging circumstances.

    Legislation on England’s new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions lasts until 31 March, with prospects of easing the restrictions hinging on how quickly the UK can roll out vaccination.

    Simon Stevens (R), Chief Executive of the NHS, watches as a nurse (C) administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Frank Naderer (L), 82, at Guy's Hospital in London on 8 December 2020 as the UK starts its biggest ever vaccination programme.
    © AFP 2020 / VICTORIA JONES
    Simon Stevens (R), Chief Executive of the NHS, watches as a nurse (C) administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Frank Naderer (L), 82, at Guy's Hospital in London on 8 December 2020 as the UK starts its biggest ever vaccination programme.

    England entered a third period of national lockdown restrictions, announced by Boris Johnson on 6 January, to replace the previous four-tier system amid soaring coronavirus cases.

    NRG leader Jake Berry emphasised that by March, much of the north of England would have been living under tough restrictions for almost a year.

    “Lockdowns – although necessary while we wait for the vaccine to be rolled out – only entrench and compound disadvantage already felt by those communities this government has promised to level up. Now is the time for the Treasury to provide stability, not uncertainty, to people across the country, by confirming it will stick to task and continue supporting families and businesses,” said Berry.

    Jonathan Reynolds, the Labour shadow secretary for work and pensions, said:

    “Rishi Sunak must end the uncertainty for millions of families and secure our economy by cancelling the cut. If he refuses to act, we urge Conservative MPs to vote with Labour on Monday to protect families’ incomes.”

    UK Ministers have repeatedly refused to extend the benefits uplift. Boris Johnson said earlier at the Commons Liaison Committee that “the best thing is to get people into employment".

    Labour MP Stephen Timms urged Johnson to extend the benefits hike and weighed in on the uncertainty that people were forced to contend with amid lack of clarification on the issue, saying:

    "Isn't it unfair leaving it until March before they find out whether that cut is going ahead?"

    However, Johnson responded by saying any final rate was still under review.

    "I take your point. I think what we want to see is jobs. We want to see people in employment, we want to see the economy bouncing back. I think most people in this country would rather see a focus on jobs and a growth in wages than focusing on welfare.”

    Johnson also rejected calls to hike 'legacy' benefits for disabled people to the Universal Credit rate.

    ​Boris Johnson is known to have made repeated U-turns on a succession of issues, ranging from the free school meals voucher scheme and NHS surcharge for overseas health and care staff to A-level and GCSE results grading, when faced with a backbench revolt.

    Related:

    UK Lockdown May Last Until Late March and Boris Johnson Says It Will Not End in ‘Big Bang’
    Boris Johnson Bashed for 'Hypocrisy' After Alleged Bike Ride Miles From Downing Street Amid Lockdown
    UK PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament
    Britain: Boris Johnson Says COVID-19 Lockdown is 'Working' as Hospital Cases Fall
    Tags:
    Tory, coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse