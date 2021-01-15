Register
18:19 GMT15 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Banksy - London Underground Undergoes Deep Clean (July 14, 2020)

    Labour Shadow Chancellor Says UK Government Has 'Not Done Enough' to Keep Workplaces Safe

    © Photo : YouTube/banksy.blog
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079888815_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_3366ca2632c095792dbdf32c210d6a66.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101151081780535-labour-shadow-chancellor-says-uk-government-has-not-done-enough-to-keep-workplaces-safe/

    Since December, the UK has been gripped by a third full lockdown in a bid to reduce transmission of a new strain of fast-spreading coronavirus. However, opposition figures are claiming that the measures do not effectively ensure that essential workplaces are safe.

    Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said on Friday that the Conservative government has not done enough to ensure "all workplaces are really safe" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Labour frontbencher told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that she was "concerned that we don't seem to have the kind of focus on this that there was during the first lockdown."

    "Of course, very sadly we have the new variant of Covid now, which is more transmissible," she added.
    "There doesn't seem to have been an effort by Government to catch up around this, to make sure that all workplaces really are safe."

    Dodds said she had spoken "to many businesses who have worked incredibly hard to make sure that they're safe. I don't want to downplay that because it has been an enormous effort."

    "But we really do need to make sure that's applying right across the economy. It's very important indeed," she said.

    ​This comes amid accusations that the government has failed to provide adequate support for people to work from home during the second lockdown, which is risking higher rates of infection.

    All businesses including non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants, and entertainment venues have been ordered to shut under the United Kingdom's new lockdown regulations.

    Workers in the construction sector have complained that they are still being asked to go into work despite the lockdown rules.

    The UK government is encouraging construction staff to work on-site, saying that “this is essential to keeping the country operating and supporting sectors and employees.”

    However, many workers in the industry report feeling “let down and forgotten” as coronavirus infections sweep across the country, and are demanding sites be shut to prevent further spread of the virus.

    Will, a supervisor for construction sites in southeast England, said that many of his colleagues do not feel safe traveling to and from work sites.

    “A lot of the construction industry just feel so let down and forgotten during this second wave,” he said.
    “Like most construction workers, we are concerned about losing our jobs or even just looking bad to our companies by calling for sites to close to stop the spread."

    He explained that while protective equipment is provided, it's "impossible to keep people apart” as sites have limited space and trains in major cities remain crowded. Will called on the government to close all "non-essential" sites.

    This follows footage circulating online of commuters boarding packed tube trains in London’s Canning Town underground station on Thursday morning.

    Related:

    US Sees First Case of More Transmissible Coronavirus Variant That Has Led to UK Lockdowns
    London is Preparing for New Lockdown Amid Spiking Coronavirus Tally in UK
    UK Health Secretary Hancock Holds Q&A Session in Parliament on Coronavirus Situation
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Labour Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse