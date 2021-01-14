Scottish Labour Leader Richard Leonard Resigns

As the Labour Party in Scotland saw an increasingly diminished role in both Westminster and Holyrood since the rise if the Scottish National Party in 2015, MSPs raised scepticism over Richard Leonard's ability to lead to the party to electoral success.

Richard Leonard has stepped down as Scottish Labour leader on Thursday, saying that his resignation was in the best interests of the party.

Mr Leonard said he considered speculation over his leadership to be a "distraction" and would be standing aside from his position with immediate effect.

"I have thought long and hard over the Christmas period about what this crisis means, and the approach Scottish Labour takes to help tackle it", he said in a statement.

"I have also considered what the speculation about my leadership does to our ability to get Labour's message across. This has become a distraction".

"I have come to the conclusion it is in the best interests of the party that I step aside as leader of Scottish Labour with immediate effect".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that Mr Leonard should be "very proud" of his accomplishments as leader of the party in Scotland.

"I would like to thank Richard for his service to our party and his unwavering commitment to the values he believes in", Sir Keir added.

"Richard has led Scottish Labour through one of the most challenging and difficult periods in our country's history, including a general election and the pandemic".

Leonard, who is considered to be on the left of the party, had been subject to calls to quit by many of his own MSPs last year over concerns that his leadership could be electorally problematic at the forthcoming Scottish Parliament election in May.

Polling has indicated that has failed to make serious inroads in Scottish politics with even Labour supporters being unable to identify him and party members questioning if he was capable of turning around the organisation's diminishing electoral status.

Mr Leonard led the party for three years following the resignation of Kezia Dugdale in 2017. His resignation follows the stepping down of former Conservative Party leader Jackson Carlaw, over concerns that he would not be able to best make the argument for the United Kingdom in the face of rising Scottish nationalism.

Scottish Labour once the largest part in Scottish politics for decades, but is currently the third-largest party in Holyrood, behind the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Conservatives.

Since the rise of the SNP in 2015, Labour has lost almost all of their Scottish seats in Westminster. As of the 2019 general election, Labour has just one remaining Scottish MP.