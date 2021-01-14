Register
16:17 GMT14 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament (MP) and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives to speak to the media on Embankment Pier without boarding a fishing boat that went on to take part in a protest stunt with fish being thrown off it into the River Thames outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 21, 2018

    Fish Caught in UK Waters Are 'Better and Happier' Now They Are 'British', Claims Jacob Rees-Mogg

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106389/16/1063891691_0:188:3624:2227_1200x675_80_0_0_4a262d477c30a1e0bb505a4a3c7950a6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101141081767948-fish-caught-in-uk-waters-are-better-and-happier-now-they-are-british-claims-jacob-rees-mogg/

    After the end of the Brexit transition period, under the new trade deal with the European Union, the United Kingdom has been given a larger quota of fish it can catch in territorial waters where continental fishing vessels were previously given effective priority.

    House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed that fish captured following 31 December are “happier” because they are now “British”.

    Addressing questions in parliament on Thursday over compensation for fishing export delays Rees-Mogg told MPs that the government is "tackling this issue, dealing with it as quickly as possible, and the key thing is we’ve got our fish back".

    “They’re now British fish and they’re better and happier fish for it", he said.

    After the joke was met with silence from the commons, peaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened saying that there’s "no overwhelming evidence" for the claim.

    ​The Tory frontbencher was responding to a concern raised by SNP Commons leader Tommy Sheppard over the “Brexit fishing disaster” and who earlier requested a debate on compensation for the Scottish fishing industry.

    “Boats confined to harbour, lorry loads of seafood destroyed, the industry losing £1 million a day as firms go bust – all as a result of Brexit red tape imposed by this Government", he said.
    “Yet when asked about this yesterday, the Prime Minister refused to answer".

    This echoed demands by demands from the Scottish Conservatives that fishermen receive compensation for the export delay in seafood products to the European Union following the Brexit date.

    Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said financial compensation is “clearly needed by our fishermen right across the country” as the environment secretary said that Westminster is “working hard to address these problems”.

    ​Amid an urgent question on the crisis, MPs from across parties raised their misgivings over exports of Scottish seafood from smaller companies being delayed an extra five days.

    On Wednesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs that fishing firms would be compensated for what he called “temporary frustrations”.

    The company responsible for the transit - DFDS - halted exports last week due to delays in required new paperwork brought in after the expiry the Brexit transition period ended.

    Before consignments can be sent to DFDS’s warehouse in South Lanarkshire and then moved to English Channel ports through France, all paperwork has to be approved.

    While the United Kingdom formally left the European Union in February 2020, London remained subject to the bloc's rules and regulations under the Single Market and Customs Union. The end of the transition period in December saw that arrangement replaced with Boris Johnson's new trade deal, under which the UK is given an increased fishing quota in its territorial waters.

    Tags:
    Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brexit, territory, European Union, fishing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse