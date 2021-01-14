Fish Caught in UK Waters Are 'Better and Happier' Now They Are 'British', Claims Jacob Rees-Mogg

After the end of the Brexit transition period, under the new trade deal with the European Union, the United Kingdom has been given a larger quota of fish it can catch in territorial waters where continental fishing vessels were previously given effective priority.

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed that fish captured following 31 December are “happier” because they are now “British”.

Addressing questions in parliament on Thursday over compensation for fishing export delays Rees-Mogg told MPs that the government is "tackling this issue, dealing with it as quickly as possible, and the key thing is we’ve got our fish back".

“They’re now British fish and they’re better and happier fish for it", he said.

After the joke was met with silence from the commons, peaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened saying that there’s "no overwhelming evidence" for the claim.

​The Tory frontbencher was responding to a concern raised by SNP Commons leader Tommy Sheppard over the “Brexit fishing disaster” and who earlier requested a debate on compensation for the Scottish fishing industry.

“Boats confined to harbour, lorry loads of seafood destroyed, the industry losing £1 million a day as firms go bust – all as a result of Brexit red tape imposed by this Government", he said.

“Yet when asked about this yesterday, the Prime Minister refused to answer".

This echoed demands by demands from the Scottish Conservatives that fishermen receive compensation for the export delay in seafood products to the European Union following the Brexit date.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said financial compensation is “clearly needed by our fishermen right across the country” as the environment secretary said that Westminster is “working hard to address these problems”.

​Amid an urgent question on the crisis, MPs from across parties raised their misgivings over exports of Scottish seafood from smaller companies being delayed an extra five days.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs that fishing firms would be compensated for what he called “temporary frustrations”.

The company responsible for the transit - DFDS - halted exports last week due to delays in required new paperwork brought in after the expiry the Brexit transition period ended.

Before consignments can be sent to DFDS’s warehouse in South Lanarkshire and then moved to English Channel ports through France, all paperwork has to be approved.

While the United Kingdom formally left the European Union in February 2020, London remained subject to the bloc's rules and regulations under the Single Market and Customs Union. The end of the transition period in December saw that arrangement replaced with Boris Johnson's new trade deal, under which the UK is given an increased fishing quota in its territorial waters.