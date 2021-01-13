Two British Teenagers on Trial for Killing Young Footballer Using Samurai Sword

Francois Kablan, who played for the reserve team of Harlow Town FC, was described as a wonderful and very talented person. He managed to run a short distance from the place where was attacked before collapsing and dying on the ground. His story is one of many tragic knife crime cases that frequently occur across Britain.

The trial has begun for two teenagers who killed a promising football player in London. The murder occurred on 17 May 2020 in London during the lockdown. Local media outlets say the perpetrators, aged 15 and 17, used a Samurai sword and an 18-inch knife to kill 19-year-old Francois Kablan. There is no information so far as to the motive of the attack.

Both defendants previously pleaded not guilty to the murder. However, QC Tom Little told the court that footage from CCTV cameras showed that both boys were present at the crime scene on the day of the killing. Two witnesses – a husband and a wife – who live in the area also saw the perpetrators standing near the knife. According to the witnesses, one of the boys "had a samurai sword tucked in his trousers."

"You will want to consider why a 15-year-old boy would want or need to have such a dangerous knife in his possession. It was covered by the yellow cleaning sign, which was right next to that motorbike. They intended to assist each other to carry out the attack, that is why they are jointly liable for murder. Both intended to cause really serious harm to the deceased", QC Little told the court.

The story of Francois Kablan is one of many knife crime cases that occur in Britain overall and London in particular. The issue has become so acute in recent years that it has jumped to the top of the government’s agenda. Last year, Britain’s Office for National Statistics revealed that crimes involving knives had jumped to the highest recorded level last year in England and Wales.

Knife cases, or cases involving sharp instruments, rose to more than 46,265, with London reporting a 28 percent annual rise.