UK PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament

Sputnik is live from the House of Commons in London on Wednesday, 13 January, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions on the post-Brexit situation and COVID-19 in the country.
Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in late December that they had reached a deal on the future relations between the bloc and London. The parties have thus managed to prevent the introduction of the World Trade Organisation's rules, including customs tariffs and full border checks for goods flowing across the English Channel.
At the same time, the UK remains the fifth worst-hit country in the world, according to data compiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO), with over three million confirmed cases and more than 80,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
