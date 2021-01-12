UK University Student 'Was Raped And Murdered By Polish Man' After He Found Her Drunk In The Street

In the early hours of 1 February 2019 Libby Squire, 21, vanished after a night out with friends in the city of Hull in the north of England. The university student’s body was found in the Humber estuary six weeks later.

A Polish man who allegedly rape and murdered Libby Squire after finding her drunk and distressed in the street on a bitterly cold winter's night.

Pawel Relowicz, 26, denies raping and killing Libby after she was refused entry to the Welly nightclub in Hull just before midnight on 31 January 2019.

The trial of a man accused of killing #Hull student Libby Squire will get underway shortly.



Pawel Relowicz is charged with murdering the 21 year old who went missing in February 2019. pic.twitter.com/EhC5sPybPu — Viking FM News (@VikingFMNews) January 12, 2021

​Libby, who was from Buckinghamshire in the south of England and was studying philosophy, caught a taxi to her home in the city but vanished shortly afterwards.

Opening the case on Tuesday, 12 January, Richard Wright QC, prosecuting, told the jury about the night Libby went missing.

Mr Wright said: "It was freezing cold, there was snow on the ground and she was not dressed for the weather. She was drunk, she was likely hypothermic, and she was in deep distress. She had lost her house keys, she was crying, she had fallen repeatedly to the floor as she tried to walk and she was extremely vulnerable."

Horrendous hearing the disturbing details of the opening in the Libby Squire court case.

One of the hardest stories I have ever had to cover. Awful — Daniel Sheridan (@DSheridanYEP) January 12, 2021

​The prosecutor claimed Relowicz, who lived nearby, had come across a "drunk and vulnerable" Libby but instead of taking her home, took her to playing fields where he raped and killed her in "an act of sexual violence."

He said she was then dumped in the nearby River Hull, which empties into the Humber estuary.

The trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which was due to start in June 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic, is set to last for five weeks.